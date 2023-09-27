'You don’t know anything about being an ambulance officer' - Mum's reaction to Blair Strang's Shortland Street role

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Prospa

Blair Strang scored a dream role on Shortland Street in the 90s. His next challenge? Telling his mum he was dropping out of law school.

Strang is Simon Bridges’ guest on the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast.

He played ambulance driver, Rangi Heremaia from 1995 and 2001.

Strang always loved acting. He’d had small roles in the past, including a cameo on the Billy T. James Show.

He was about three years into law school when he successfully auditioned for Shortland Street.

Supplied Rangi Heremia (Blair Strang) and Donna Heka (Stephanie Tauevihi) on Shortland Street in June 2000.

He said his “awesome” mum was “very unimpressed” when she got home after he’d left a phone message to tell her he’d got the role.

“I had been auditioning for Shortland Street for about a year and I hadn’t told my mother. My mother’s a big advocate with education because she’s a school teacher and very staunch Māori from the north. And so she thought this acting gig was a waste of time, really.

“She said, ‘what are you talking about? You don’t know anything about being an ambulance officer’.” Strang replied: “’I know that, Mum, it’s called acting, and I think they take you out for a day on the ambulance, so I think I’ll be sweet’.”

Eventually, she came around to the idea. ”She would stand there at the shops and say, ‘yeah, my son’s on Shortland Street’.”

On the episode, Strang also discusses his acting career after Shorty, how he went full circle to eventually become a lawyer, and competing in the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Blair Strang is a contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island, which airs Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on TVNZ2 and TVNZ+

