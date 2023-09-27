Newsable: Has Taylor Swift broken the internet?

Taylor Swift has sent the internet and fans into a spin by simply attending an NRL game

If 2023 has taught us anything, it’s that Taylor Swift can do anything.

Her Eras Tour concerts in the US city of Seattle caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

That tour, overall, is expected to make more than $1.5 billion NZD, surpassing Elton John’s record of $1.4 billion.

According to some reports, she is now the most Googled person in the world, overtaking Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo.

Need I say more?

So, it’s no surprise then that her appearance at an American Football match at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her rumoured love interest, Travis Kelce, play has sent social media into an absolute spin.

Newsable’s resident Swiftie (Imogen Wells) and Stuff’s resident Swiftie (Lyric Waiwri-Smith) break down what you need to know.

Why has everyone lost the plot? I’ll (Imogen) admit the videos of the paid of them have me blushing..

It was like the most publicised first date of all time.

Taylor Swift has lived quite a private life [and] she’s had the same boyfriend for six years until they broke up earlier this year. So Taylor sightings are like gold to our community. It’s not something you get often.

[This] was out the gate - I can’t remember a Taylor Swift date that was so talked about.

She looked like she was having the best time. Let’s rewind though - how did we get here, how long have Travis and Taylor been talking?

So, in July, Travis Kelce went to see Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium. He had a friendship bracelet - and for those not up to speed on all things Taylor Swift, those are the number one commodity (fans swap them with one another). His friendship bracelet had his phone number on it - but he didn’t get to meet Taylor Swift (and then give it to her).

So, Kelce then put the message out - he said ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead Stadium, come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead’. (Arrowhead is where the Kansas City Chiefs’ home venue)

And clearly she was like, you know what, maybe I will.

Do we know if they are *officially* dating?

There hasn’t really been any confirmation, but from the looks of things.. They look quite close.

Has Taylor Swift broken the internet?

I think Taylor Swift is the internet. She is everything. She’s unstoppable at the moment.

