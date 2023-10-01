Shortland Street vs Holmes: The great TV battle of the 90s

Blair Strang says there was competition for viewers between Shortland Street and Holmes back in the 90s and early 2000s.

When Blair Strang started acting on Shortland Street in 1995, New Zealand families faced a dilemma every weekday evening – what to watch?

With far fewer channels and no streaming services, there were usually two clear contenders – Shortland Street on TV2 or Holmes on TV1, anchored by news icon, Sir Paul Holmes.

Strang played Shortland Street ambulance driver, Rangi Heremaia between 1995 and 2001.

On the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, Strang details the fierce ratings battle between the two shows, and the competitive words Holmes shared with the soap opera’s cast. He discusses what it was like working in a golden age of television.

“We were in quite a fierce rivalry with Paul (Holmes). He was very competitive. We’d go to the TV awards and he’d walk up to us”.

Strang recalls Holmes saying ‘you’re ratings are pretty good, but I think I might get you this week.’

“He was a character”.

Strang is back on TV again, competing on the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

He’s been in the business a long time, and has acted in other shows, including Nothing Trivial. He even had cameos in the Billy T. James Show and Once Were Warriors. On the episode, Strang describes meeting Billy T. James. He says his personality seemed different to how he came across on-screen.

Strang also discusses ditching law school to become an actor, and why he eventually went full circle and became a lawyer.

