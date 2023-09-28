Dan Wootton suspended by GB News after Laurence Fox’s sexist comments

Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton has been suspended by GB News, along with Laurence Fox, over Fox’s offensive comments about a female journalist.

Appearing on Wootton’s show on Tuesday night UK time, Fox said: “Who would want to shag that?” about Ava Evans, a political reporter.

Wootton laughed throughout and, according to screenshots posted by Fox, allegedly sent him a series of laughing face emojis after the broadcast.

In a statement on Wednesday, GB News said it had “suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night. This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox. We are conducting a full investigation”.

Wootton issued two apologies, telling Evans that he thought she was “brilliant” and “this is not what our channel is about”.

He called the conversation with Fox “a bizarre exchange”, which he said had put him under “intense pressure”.

Later, he said that he was “in no way amused by the comments” and had “reacted as I did out of shock and surprise”, adding that he “should have intervened immediately to challenge offensive and misogynistic remarks”.

He said he was “devastated that I let down the team and our supportive GBN family”.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Laurence Fox in 2021 during his unsuccessful campaign for the London mayoralty

However, Fox shared a screenshot of a private social media exchange, which he claimed was between him and Wootton, shortly after the show was broadcast, in which he said: “Making you giggle is my weekly joy.”

Wootton allegedly replied with laughing face emojis and the message: “You can imagine them freaking out in the gallery!”

F‌ox and Wootton were discussing Evans after she had taken part in a BBC Politics Live discussion earlier in the day about the high rates of male suicide and whether Britain needed a minister for men.

Evans said the idea “feeds into the culture war” and argued that the mental health crisis was not specific to men.

‌GB News released a statement in which it said it had “formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night”.

‌The statement added: “Mr Fox’s suspension is effective immediately, and he has been taken off air. We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today.”

The broadcaster had earlier called Fox’s comments “totally unacceptable”.

Fox issued a statement on social media in which he claimed he was “totally within my rights to say that I wouldn’t want to shag a hyper offended fourth wave feminist and not apologise, just as people are totally within their rights to be offended by my stating I would run a mile in the opposite direction from women like her, should our paths cross in a bar. It’s called free speech”.

H‌e added: “So if you are expecting a grovelling apology, I suggest you don’t hold your breath. I won’t ever apologise to the mob.”

Reacting to Fox’s remarks, Ms Evans told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show she was “really hurt” and “shocked” that the segment was broadcast following her saying that she would “rather be judged or asked” about her work than body.

She also said: “Do you know this is the sort of talk that you worry that men have about you when you’re not in the room?

“There is always sort of a worry in the back of your mind which is: ‘Are people actually interested in what I’m saying or what I’m doing?’ Or are they just looking at me ... physically, and I think that that clip proves that there are some men who are.”

‌Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, defended the decision by Tory MPs – including Lee Anderson, the party’s deputy chairman, and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister – to appear on GB News.

She told Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid: “There is a broadcasting code which identifies the rules of broadcasting and that does allow presenters who are MPs to take part in current affairs programmes.

‌“I think I’ve made my position clear that those comments were inappropriate and unacceptable. And I’m pleased that the channel has apologised and I know that Ofcom will be looking at this.”