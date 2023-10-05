Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital fearing heart attack after 'going numb in one arm' at film festival

The 64-year-old House of Cards star, was feared to have suffered a heart attack at a film festival in Uzbekistan.

Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital from a film festival in Uzbekistan after he felt his entire left arm “go numb for about eight seconds”, reports say.

According to the Daily Mail, the 64-year-old House of Cards star, was feared to have suffered a heart attack but after undergoing a series of tests, including an MRI, was given the all-clear by doctors.

He fell ill in the ancient city of Samarkand on Monday while on a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum and was rushed to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic where he was “treated professionally by doctors and staff”.

Spacey later returned to the Tashkent International Film Festival, and told audiences his health was “normal”, festival organisers revealed.

The actor said the incident “made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is”.

“I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” he told the crowd.

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, and we went immediately to the medical centre.”

He said he spent the afternoon undergoing a “variety of tests”, adding that ultimately, “everything turned out to be completely normal”.

Spacey also applauded the festival for being a place of “peace, progress, and enlightenment”. The actor, who hosted a master class at the event the day before, emphasised the importance of creating an environment to foster new ideas.

He told the crowd: “The workshops that have taken place have allowed professionals to help young aspiring film-makers learn and grow. I know how incredibly important this is because I myself grew up in programs like this when I first discovered film.

“It's extraordinary that the Central Asian region is coming together, working together, and giving this opportunity to so many people. You should be proud of the work that you're doing, and I'm honoured to stand here with you today and support you.”

The actor also teased a self-described “comeback” and said his “best roles were ahead of him”, The Sun reported.

Spacey's appearance at the festival comes just months after he was cleared of a series of charges of sexual assault.

Spacey had faced nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Jurors in London deliberated for 12.5 hours over three days in July this year before reaching their verdict to acquit him.