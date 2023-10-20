In pictures: National Young Performers Awards Troupe Competition

Anomaly Dance Studio performing “Roar”. The crew from Palmerston North placed third in the troupe competition.

Don’t ask this dance crew to settle down. Members of Anomaly Dance Studio in Palmerston North perform their fittingly-named routine “Roar” at the troupe competition of the National Young Performer Awards at the Regent on Broadway on Friday.

The crew placed third in the event, which is part of a series of competitions over five days at a number of venues in the city, organised by the Performing Arts Competition Association of New Zealand (PACANZ).

The troupe competition was won by Neverland Studios in Auckland, and Mount Eden Ballet Academy were runners-up.

Other disciplines in the spotlight over Labour Weekend include modern dance, instrumental, speech and drama, and musical theatre.

Warwick Smith/Stuff First place getter Neverland Dance from Auckland performing “Cant’s Hold Us”.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Studio 246, from Auckland, performing their dance Fiesta.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Step Out Dance Company 246, from Wellington, performing their dance “Invisible Man”.