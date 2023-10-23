'He caused the suffering': Rebecca Loos speaks out after David Beckham documentary

Rebecca Loos, the woman who claimed to have had an affair with now-retired football player David Beckham, has shared her thoughts on the new Beckham docuseries released on Netflix.

Loos, now 47 and living in Norway with her husband and two children, took issue with the way the subject of the affair was approached in the docuseries, which was produced in conjunction with Beckham's production company.

The Beckhams skirted around the issue of the affair in the docuseries, speaking more about the media storm that followed the statement about the months-long affair Loos had claimed﻿ to News of the World in 2003.

She had claimed that they had "connected" on a night out when she had worked as David's personal assistant, but that the Beckhams had problems in their marriage long before then.

The married couple denied everything and even threatened Loos with legal action at the time.

In the docuseries, Victoria, 49, shared that it was the "most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," whereas David, 48, teared up as he haltingly said, "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult… what we had was worth fighting for."

Lynne Sladky/AP David and Victoria Beckham address affair rumours for first time in the Netflix docuseries Beckham.

Loos took issue with this statement, claiming to the Daily Mail, ﻿"The [worst] bit for me is that he says he didn't like seeing his wife suffer. That bothered me. Because he's the one that's caused the suffering.

"He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories.

"He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

She said the docuseries had put the affair back into the spotlight ﻿when many had forgotten about it since news first broke of it 20 years ago, further "affecting [her] reputation".

"Yes, the stories were horrible, but they're true," she said, "He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down. I think it's one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It's another thing to mislead the public.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Victoria Beckham holds son Romeo beside David Beckham's PA Rebecca Loos during the Spanish Primera Liga match in 2003 in Madrid, Spain.

She added that David co﻿uld have just said that it was not one of his proudest moments or that it was a tough time and moved on from the subject, but that he instead continued to phrase it in a way that indirectly blamed her.

"If you don't want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children that's absolutely fine.

"But he specifically made it look like… my fault, that he had nothing to do with this."

After the 2003 allegations, Loos continued to pave a path for herself as a media personality in both English and Dutch TV. She appeared on shows like Celebrity Love Island, Power Lesbian UK, The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, and in 2008 met her future husband, Norwegian doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa, while filming Dutch TV show 71 Graden Noord.

After she became pregnant, the couple relocated to Norway in 2009. She now works there as a yoga teacher and massage therapist while raising her two sons, and only makes occasional media appearances.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and has been republished with permission.