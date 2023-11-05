Emma Wehipeihana: 'I write to investigate my memories'

Emma Wehipeihana has risen from a nap to take this call. And after we’re finished talking, she’ll go back to sleep.

“The chaos you see in my CV is how I approach my life,” she says, as I raise her myriad career detours I’ve discovered in the archives of Google, and apologise for taking up more of her time for this interview.

“I’m organised with some things. Always on time,” – Wehipeihana’s answered the phone on the first ring – “very organised at work, and if you give me a deadline I’ll meet it,” she says. “Everything else – I’m terrible at planning holidays, my nightmare is always being at the airport without packing a bag. [But] the stuff I’m serious about, I will do.”

The newest judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards is a just-published author (under her married name, Espiner), still promoting her first book, and juggling life as a junior doctor which entails all the things you could possibly glean from ER and Grey's Anatomy. Long hours. Weird night shifts. And sleeping in the middle of the day.

The seeds for this writer-ly juggle began long ago. Wehipeihana’s “closest held dream, the thing you want to do the most, but you’re too scared to do it” was always to write.

She studied art history and classics, at Otago University gaining a Bachelor’s degree, in the process writing some “very terrible, very BA-style essays”. She wrote in the business sector, although not for publication. She worked for many years in recruitment, and became a social and political commentator on Paul Henry’s eponymous show, before her writing started being regularly published in the media: her thoughts on society, politics.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Dr Emma Wehipeihana is the newest judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

In her mid 30s she applied to medical school, her studies then inspiring the broadcaster in her, with the podcast, Getting Better: A Year in the Life of a Māori Medical Student.

This year, at last, she published her first book, a memoir, There’s a Cure For This. It took three years to write, but it was worth the wait, if not for Wehipeihana, who describes a kind of tortured writing regimen in between working at Middlemore Hospital, but for readers and reviewers, who’ve described Wehipeihana’s writing as engaging, funny, personal.

Back to that torture.

“I didn’t have structure, because my life wasn’t structured,” Wehipeihana says. “Your time is not your own. It’s incredibly unpredictable.” So writing came, “in the early morning, on breaks”. She corrects herself. “There were no breaks.” She tries again. “Nights. On the occasional night shift.” But then again. “It’s not often you get to three in the morning and you feel the urge to write.” Nonetheless, “You’ll be thinking about something.”

She comes back to that famous line, that one that goes something like, you’re always writing if you’re always thinking. “Yes, that’s true, but at some point you have to put it down,” she concedes. “I constantly thought, ‘I can’t manage it.’ Every time you have to do something, there’s a blank page in front of you, [thinking], ‘there’s nothing left, I have no ideas.’”

But when you’re a writer, a writer who is always thinking, “You just start somewhere.”

And there’s a lesson in there for writers thinking about entering this year’s Short Story Awards, of which Wehipeihana (Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Porou) is the newest judge for the emerging Māori writer category, introduced in 2021 and previously judged by Witi Ihimaera - a favourite of Wehipeihana’s – and Patricia Grace.

Wehipeihana admits it took her a long time to understand short stories – how to read them. Growing up on a diet of novels, she explains, she ripped through short stories and felt unsatisfied at the end.

“Like sour tasting morsels rather than a satisfying narrative,” she says. “Then I realised I was approaching them the wrong way.

“I began to think of them as meditations and read them deeply and more slowly, rather than the rushed way you read a novel. I suddenly got it – it was such an effective framework. And then I became obsessed with them. When Covid hit, they were the perfect thing for my overly anxious brain.”

She’s into reading chilling stories of domesticity, rattling off favourites the likes of Shirley Jackson’s creepy The Lottery, published by The New Yorker in 1948 and Margaret Atwood’s Stone Mattress. She’s also fond of Patricia Lockwood, Witi Ihimaera, Pip Adam, and has lately been reading Taranaki writer Emma Hislop’s Ruin.

Wehipeihana is understandably reluctant to pigeonhole emerging Māori writers by encouraging them to write about their culture, “I’m really hesitant to silo our Māori writers, or any writers, but particularly our Indigenous writers in any category. That’s what publishing and the world in general has done to us for a long time. You couldn’t write about Māori things, and then only Māori things… My hope for us is that we can write whatever we want.”

Wehipeihana’s marriage ended just before her manuscript was due, but even if the timing had been right, “there is no way I could have written about it”. I’ve asked her how much you give to a memoir, to a short story that’s semi or even entirely autobiographical. Because of course we’re all tempted and inspired by our own lives.

“We can’t help but draw from our lives, I think that’s totally fine... With respect to writing and writing for therapy, you need to be at peace,” she says. “I do write to investigate my memories and what I think about things, but the trauma stuff? You have to go to therapy for that.”

Aside from her experiences learning to be a doctor, which felt OK to write, urgent-diary-style, many of her life’s moments she writes about candidly happened years earlier, “and I think that’s important... You are kind of at a distance from it.”

Now her work is in the world, aside from a comment Ihimaera made to her about trying out fiction next, Wehipeihana has “no creative energy. Or any energy.” But she’s excited to read short stories from the best of New Zealand’s minds – the deadline for the Short Story Awards is this week, late on November 12.

Her advice for those thinking of giving it a go?

“Just do it. The hardest part is just getting past your vulnerability.” She wishes she had, 20 years ago when she still clung to that secret desire to be a writer.

“Everything is so f...ing dreadful in the world right now, the creative part of our lives is a bit of a balm.”

