Why 9/11 was 'earth-shattering' for comedian Pax Assadi's family

On September 11, 2001, Pax Assadi was nowhere near the United States. He was just a New Zealand schoolboy shocked by images of the 9/11 terrorist attacks which killed thousands.

But in the aftermath, Assadi, his Iranian father, and Pakistani mother faced racism and hate just because of how they looked. It was an experience shared by others from different cultures and religions in New Zealand at the time, some of whom were unified by the hate they experienced.

Assadi, a celebrated New Zealand comedian, is the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous celebrity interview podcast, hosted by Simon Bridges.

He discussed the hate his family faced after 9/11, and how real-life examples of this appear in his TV show, Raised by Refugees, a comedy about him growing up in New Zealand with two immigrant parents.

”It was genuinely a really earth-shattering moment for our family and for the world... My family lost friends, people stopped communicating with us.”

As shown in Raised by Refugees, Assadi’s father, who owned a vacuum store, was abused by a customer for being a “terrorist”.

But Assadi said “9/11 also created a real sense of deep unity between minorities that never existed before. Sikh people would walk down the road, and they would give me a nod or give me a fist bump.”

Different cultures were united by “this moment of national and global fear of people that have beards or wear turbans or are brown,” he said.

Also on the episode, Assadi discussed how his comedy aims to create cultural understanding, and how cultural stereotypes aren’t always bad.

Season two of Raised By Refugees is out now on Sky and Neon.

To listen to the full interview, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage. There’s a new episode of Generally Famous every Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or wherever you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.