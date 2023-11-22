Adele 'confirms' marriage to American sports agent Rich Paul

In an interview with Elle magazine last year Adele said: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.”

Adele has reportedly confirmed her marriage to American sports agent Rich Paul, ending months of speculation about their relationship.

The 35-year-old singer from Tottenham, north London, revealed the union over the weekend while attending a comedy show by her long-time friend, Alan Carr, in Los Angeles.

Two fellow audience members contacted the celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi to share their accounts of the evening. One said: “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and she yelled ‘I did!’

“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him – they’re best friends.”

The show was reportedly a “small and intimate venue” for around 75 people, according to Deuxmoi.

Paul, 41, is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents basketball stars including LeBron James, who plays for Los Angeles Lakers.

Adele and Paul went public with their romance in July 2021 while attending an NBA game together after reportedly meeting at a birthday party of a mutual friend.

She told Rolling Stone magazine it was the most “incredible, open-hearted, easiest” relationship she had ever been in, adding: “He’s just hilarious, so funny, and very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

In an interview with Elle magazine in August last year, she denied they were married following speculation, but conceded: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.”

Rich addressed rumours about their relationship last month and spoke about how the pair had “helped each other” during their time together.

Speaking to CBS he said: “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.

“I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

Adele, 35, shares a son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she split from in 2019. She previously spoke about having therapy 5 times per day in the wake of the divorce.

She has been friends with Carr for years, and in 2018 she reportedly officiated the wedding of him and his now ex-husband, Paul Drayton, in her back garden in Los Angeles.