Kaylee Bell announces 12-date New Zealand tour

A Kiwi country music star making waves in the United States has announced a 2024 homecoming tour.

Waimate-born Kaylee Bell will play 12 shows across Aotearoa in March and April next year, singing her hit songs such as Keith, Boots N All, and Good Things.

Bell, who was awarded ‘Global Country Music Artist’ at the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this year, will be joined on her 'Nights Like This Tour' tour by pop Auckland musician Navvy – who has written for superstars like Rita Ora and Zara Larsson.

The country music star’s last tour of New Zealand was extended from 10 dates to 17 due to overwhelming demand.

Her 2024 tour will kick-off at Baycourt Theatre in Tauranga on March 14, followed by TSB Theatre in New Plymouth March 21, Regent On Broadway in Palmerston North on March 22 and Black Barn Vineyards in Hawkes Bay on March 23.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Bell will play in venues from Whangarei to Invercargill, and will perform two shows in her home town of Waimate.

The tour will then move south, playing at Trafalgar Centre in Nelson on March 28, followed by two nights in Bell’s home town of Waimate in South Canterbury on March 30 and 31.

Bell will play her first-ever headline show in Invercargill at the Civic Theatre on April 4, before performing at Dunedin Town Hall on April 5 and Christchurch Town Hall on April 6.

The tour will then head north to Forum North in Whangarei on April 11, before finishing up at Auckland Town Hall on April 13.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketek on December 4 at 12pm.