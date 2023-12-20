Ryan Bridge's 'biggest fear' about coming out and his 'escape plan' if it went badly

Ryan Bridge spoke on season one of the Full Disclosure podcast.

Ryan Bridge thought coming out was going to ruin his life.

He even bought a ticket to move to the UK as an “escape plan” if telling his parents didn't go well.

He was worried his friends wouldn't want to hang out with him and that his “whole life would just end” when people found out.

Bridge, who hosts the AM show, was a guest on the first season of Stuff's Full Disclosure podcast, where LGBT+ Kiwis share their experiences and coming out stories.

On the podcast, Bridge detailed how he came out to his mum as a 21-year-old.

His mum's reaction meant he didn’t have to escape to the UK, but he decided to go anyway. He still had not told his dad because he was scared of how he would react.

While in Scotland, Bridge decided it was time his dad knew and asked his mum to break the news.

Bridge described his father as an “absolutely amazing, loving father,” but said he “had a big problem with it initially...

“He said ‘this is a phase you’re going through’ and all this kind of stuff. It was hard, it was really hard,” said Bridge.

Bridge booked a flight back to New Zealand to talk things over with his dad. Although “it took a while” and there were “many discussions," Bridge said things ended well.

“A year later, he was buying birthday presents for my boyfriend, so there's a happy ending there, but it was my biggest fear.”

