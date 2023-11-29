Stuff's The Trial named one of Apple's top new podcasts for 2023

Stuff’s The Trial podcast is believed to be a New Zealand first.

Stuff’s smash-hit podcast The Trial has secured a spot on the coveted list of Apple Podcast's Top New Shows for 2023.

The recognition was unveiled as part of Apple's annual reveal of the year's most popular shows and episodes in Australia and New Zealand, determined by a combination of listening metrics, follows, and completion rates.

The Trial was also named the Top True Crime Show, while other Stuff podcasts The Good Sex Project and The Commune made it into the Top Society and Culture Shows list.

Apple Podcasts also picked Stuff as one of the Top Free Channels.

The Trial is part of Stuff’s award-winning catalogue of true-crime podcasts, offering in-depth coverage of the trial of David Benbow, who was found guilty of murdering his long-time friend Michael McGrath.

The guilty verdict ended the 55-year-old’s second trial on the charge that arose after McGrath, a Christchurch carpenter, went missing in May 2017. The two were Halswell stalwarts and had been friends since school. The first trial ended in a hung jury in April.

In what is believed to be a New Zealand first, the series, hosted and produced by Michael Wright, from The Press newsroom in Christchurch, released episodes as the first trial unfolded.

That meant Stuff scrupulously followed rules around court reporting.

Press journalists spent weeks at the High Court and Wright pored over hundreds of hours of recordings to create a compelling insight into the New Zealand justice system.

“We’re really proud of The Trial and all of the other Stuff podcasts recognised by Apple in their 2023 accolades,” says Stuff Audio’s Content Director, Laura Heathcote “Stuff has established itself as New Zealand's home of world-class podcasts and we can’t wait to show audiences our new projects in 2024 – including more gripping true crime.”

The Trial and all of Stuff’s podcasts are available from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcasts.

Visit www.stuff.co.nz/the-press for full written coverage of the David Benbow case from Press senior journalist – and Black Hands podcast presenter – Martin van Beynen.

Need more great podcasts? Check out Stuff's full catalogue here.