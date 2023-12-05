'This is the f...ing news, baby': Patrick Gower, Aesha Scott win big at 2023 NZ Television Awards

“This is the f...ing news ... and current affairs.”

Broadcaster Patrick Gower’s rousing acceptance speech for Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs during the New Zealand Television Awards had the room in cheers and, nearly, tears.

In the Winner’s Longue, Gower wrapped his Paddy Gower Has Issues co-star Karen O’Leary, who had just picked up her award for Best Presenter: Entertainment, in a large embrace, asking “can you believe it?”

Their cheers were so loud a worker had to gently scold them for disrupting the show.

“I’ve waited a long time, you know, I’ve worked hard and ... I’m sorry,” Gower says. “I’m just a bit lost for words because it’s just sinking in.”

“This is the f...ing news, baby.”

David White “I’ve waited a long time, you know, I’ve worked hard and ... I’m sorry,” he says. “I’m just a bit lost for words because it’s just sinking in.”

Gower wasn’t the only big winner on Tuesday night – for the first time in four years, 1News managed to break Newshub’s winning streak by receiving the award for Best News Coverage for their reporting on the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The publicly-voted Television Personality of the Year was awarded to Below Deck: Down Under star Aesha Scott, whose quick work in helping a fellow co-star of her reality show saw the star lauded internationally.

She shed tears while hugging her boyfriend, fellow Kiwi Scotty Dobson.

“I just love New Zealand so much,” Scott told Stuff.

“I've been doing things overseas for, like, five or six years now, and I feel like it's taken so long to catch on in New Zealand, so to finally be recognised ... I'm like, ‘oh God, this is what has meant the most to me and I finally got it tonight.

“I’m just a girl from Tauranga – this is so buzzy.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The publicly-voted Television Personality of the Year was awarded to Below Deck: Down Under star Aesha Scott.

The awards were held on Tuesday at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre, hosted by actor and comedian Kura Forrester, whose entrance was greeted with a stirring waiata from the crowd.

The ceremony refused to ignore the elephant in the room: on the same day as Te Pāti Māori organised protests over fears the new National-led government would take Māori back decades, famous faces were enjoying free food and alcohol and awards.

The government were slammed in multiple winner’s speeches and host monologues, impromptu waiata took over the crowd on multiple occasions, and Māoritanga was celebrated.

Continuing the winning streak, TVNZ’s Sunday was named Best Current Affairs Programme and 1News’ Thomas Mead won Reporter of the Year, following his work on the Mama Hooch case and bullying within schools.

Stuff Oscar Kightley with 1News at 6pm supervising producer Tati Urale at the NZTV Awards.

Acting icon Oscar Kightley was honoured with the Television Legend award, thanking his mother in the audience for putting up with the years of people saying her son was on the telly “acting like an egg.”

“That meant everything,” Kightley said of his mother’s attendance.

“It was a real full circle moment where I got to publicly really show her how much I appreciate her.”

The Gone, produced by Kingfisher Films, Keeper Pictures and Southern Light Films for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, took out the most awards of the evening with five wins.

This included: NZ On Air Best Drama, Images and Sound, Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama, Images and Sound Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Makeup Design.

The director and editor of Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury, Toby Longbottom, won dual awards for Best Editing: Documentary or Factual and Best Director: Documentary / Factual.

STUFF CIRCUIT The director and editor of Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury, Toby Longbottom, won dual awards for Best Editing: Documentary or Factual and Best Director: Documentary / Factual.

Princess of Chaos, a TVNZ telefeature by Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd, and Augusto Ltd’s won the awards for Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama, Best Post Production Design and Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama.

Discovery ANZ channels won five awards, programming on Whakaata Māori won three awards (including one shared with The Coconet), while The Coconet and Stuff each won two awards and Sky and RNZ content received one award apiece.

Programmes funded by NZ On Air received 19 awards across this year’s categories; two recipients of Te Puna Kairangi - Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund won six awards between them, and Te Māngai Paho funded three of this year’s award-winning programmes.

The 2023 New Zealand Television Awards winners: