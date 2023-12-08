Could one rig The Chase? Spoiler: Probably not

Shaun Wallace will be raising money for the Hawke’s Bay cyclone relief fund.

It can be easy to get invested in a game show, especially when hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the line and you’re rooting for the underdog.

We’ve all been sat in front of the TV yelling the answers at the screen. We’ve also all claimed it's unfair or rigged when the questions seem too hard, too easy, or when it doesn’t go our way.

The Chase fans are claiming the show was fixed after a team missed out on winning £100,000 (NZ$200,000).

But would this actually happen? New Zealand quiz masters say no.

Believe it or Not founder, sales and marketing director Brendan Lochead said there was no way the popular game show was rigged.

It wasn’t worth the risk of being found out, and “they have a bunch of quiz writers that are the best in the world at what they do”.

He could understand that perception, but said whether a question was hard or not was subjective.

People only knew what they knew, and what could be an easy topic for one person might be really niche for another.

Lochead he’d run quizzes where he’d looked at people with puzzlement, shocked they knew the answer – but it turned out that topic was their bread and butter.

Examples of the questions viewers were calling easy included “what colour are most vinyl records?,” and “what domesticated fowl lays barn eggs?”.

He said people were right, these questions did seem easy, but they needed to be a mixture of difficulty. If people got the questions wrong all the time, the audience would get fed up.

The writers would have purposely mixed up the difficulty levels throughout the pre-written sets of questions, he said.

And just because it might seem obvious to one person, might not mean it was to someone else.

Lochead said it wasn’t unusual for viewers to get frustrated, and that’s why The Chase was such a good game show – it drew you in.

Plus, everyone wanted the chasers to get beaten by the underdog.

The Beast beat his competitors by getting 18/19 questions correct, but how well would you fare? Try the quiz below.

The allegations came after chaser Mark Labbett aka The Beast had managed to run down a team of four contestants who scored 18 in the final chase with 27 seconds remaining.

Normally, one would say tough luck, but viewers complained the questions The Beast had to answer were too easy, saying the show was rigged to stop the team from winning a huge amount of money.

Fans posted on social media to vent their frustration at the outcome.

“The chase is a joke. Professional quizzers getting asked the most ridiculous questions that my kids could guess,” one person said.

“Never understood why people go for the high amount. They are never going to give away £100k far better to keep the total to around £10k and they will let you win. It's obviously a fix,” claimed a third person.

Stuff’s quiz master Shahra Hume said The Chase offer two sets of questions for the final chase and the contestants were asked to choose which set they’d like to play.

“Both sets usually contain a good mix of topics based on a range of well-known, and not so well-known, facts,” she said.

“I’ve watched the video and Labbett flew through his questions, unfazed.

“To the viewer, it appears very easy for him. But you can’t forget that Labbett is a master quizzer with a wealth of general knowledge.

She'd seen the full list of his questions and while there were a couple of obvious easy ones in there, she didn’t think it was a total cakewalk.

“Even very simple questions can rattle a Chaser if they lose their cool. He’s taken a guess at the banoffee pie question and was wrong, but sadly the team failed as well and could not push him back.

“Labbett is also a former maths teacher, so the maths question was a bonus for him, Hume said.

“It’s an incredibly successful show and I don’t think they’d risk alienating their contestants and fans by fixing the result, even for £100K.”

Another of Stuff’s quiz producers Paul Bugeja said people who love quizzes are very dedicated to them and incredibly passionate, so it's completely understandable they feel miffed when things don’t go their way.

“They want the quizzing to be fair and within their grasp so if they sense they are not getting the same opportunities around getting correct answers up against supposed experts, they will arc up,” Bugeja said.

As to whether it was rigged – he said that’s a big call to make as everyone has a different knowledge base – one person’s easy question can be another’s impossible.

He said it was like playing trivial pursuit where we all have our favourite wedges/categories.

And the same with Stuff’s daily quiz - which is why they put such a big mix of topics/themes/categories to give everyone a fair go.