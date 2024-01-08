Timothee Chalamet takes Kylie Jenner as his Golden Globes date

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner canoodle at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Actor Timothee Chamalet and Kylie Jenner have been spotted getting close at the Golden Globes.

They've been seen together by eagle-eyed fans at events, including a Beyonce concert, but this appears to be their first﻿ official public appearance together.

Chalamet was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, for the starring role in Wonka.

The couple didn’t walk the red carpet together but were seen inside at the ceremony together.