Mystery Don Binney painting to be auctioned decades after it disappeared from public view

A famous painting by Kiwi artist Don Binney will be auctioned in Auckland, decades after it disappeared from public view with its whereabouts unknown.

'Pipiwharauroa over Te Henga', an oil painting of a cuckoo flying over West Auckland's Bethells Beach, will be sold at the international art centre in Parnell next month.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson described the signed and dated painting as a recently "rediscovered masterpiece".

SUPPLIED Don Binney's 'Pipiwharauroa over Te Henga' has not been on the art market for decades.

"It is one of Binney's finest and is hugely significant in New Zealand's art and cultural history."

The painting was privately owned for several decades, after being created in the 1970s, but its whereabouts were largely unknown.

Due to the fact it was created by Binney, who died in 2012 at the age of 72, along with its condition, size, and the fact the art world did not know where it was for decades, Thomson said he believed it could fetch between $500,000 to $700,00.

"It's likely to set a record for a Binney painting at auction as works of this quality are extremely rare in the marketplace," Thomson said.

In terms of artistic ability, Thomson said Binney would be rated alongside artistic greats such as Charles Goldie and Colin McCahon.

Binney's art focused on conservation and environmentalism, Thomson said, and he completed several paintings of native birds and landscapes.

The painting will be auctioned on the 23 October at the international art centre in Parnell.