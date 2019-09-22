New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year finalists announced

Images of Christchurch's terror attacks, Ihumātao and stunning scenery are features of the 2019 New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year awards.
The magazine has named 51 finalists for its 10th annual awards, with categories including aerial, wildlife, photo story, society and landscape.
Stuff visual journalists Chris McKeen, Joseph Johnson, Andy Jackson and Dominico Zapata are among the finalists.
Publisher James Frankham said it was always difficult narrowing down the field from about 3500 entries. They include both professional and amateur photographers.
Stronger use of colour and contrast stood out in this year's entries, he said.
"The images are more powerful, than just pretty," Frankham said.
There are multiple entries from the March 15 terror attacks, as well as submissions from other major news events like the Ihumātao protest and Tasman fires.
All the nominated finals photos can be viewed here. The awards night is on October 24.