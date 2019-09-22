New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year finalists announced

A selection of images from the annual New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year competition.

Images of Christchurch's terror attacks, Ihumātao and stunning scenery are features of the 2019 New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year awards.

The magazine has named 51 finalists for its 10th annual awards, with categories including aerial, wildlife, photo story, society and landscape.

Stuff visual journalists Chris McKeen, Joseph Johnson, Andy Jackson and Dominico Zapata are among the finalists.

Kimball Chen It took Kimball Chen 20 trips to the Catlins coast before photographing the image of a sealion that he envisaged: capturing their liveliness and agility in the underwater environment. Many underwater encounters yielded this image of a curious sea lion pup inviting play by snapping its teeth, then darting away. Chen composed an image angled upwards, to capture the blue sky behind the surface of the water.

Publisher James Frankham said it was always difficult narrowing down the field from about 3500 entries. They include both professional and amateur photographers.

Stronger use of colour and contrast stood out in this year's entries, he said.

"The images are more powerful, than just pretty," Frankham said.

Ken Joblin After discovering a pair of nesting kingfishers on a creek bank in Canterbury, Ken Joblin returned every day for several weeks to photograph them. They caught a variety of prey - stick insects, flies, bees, moths, skinks, small fish, and one day, the mouse in this image - then killed them by striking their heads on branches. The prey was flown to the mouth of the nest, transferred to the other parent kingfisher, and then to the chicks within.

There are multiple entries from the March 15 terror attacks, as well as submissions from other major news events like the Ihumātao protest and Tasman fires.

All the nominated finals photos can be viewed here. The awards night is on October 24.

Kai Schwoerer An armed police officer greets members of the Muslim community in front of Al Noor mosque as they arrive for the iftar, the evening meal of Ramadan. Kai Schwoerer had covered the terror attacks that claimed the lives of 51 people at Al Noor and Linwood mosques, and was the first photographer to be allowed in for the holy month. However, it was outside the mosque that the moment of connection arrived.

Joseph Johnson From the day of the Christchurch massacre onwards, Joseph Johnson captured the public reaction and processing of the tragedy.

Kirk Hargreaves The day after the Christchurch massacre, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Muslim community representatives gathered in a small classroom at a decommissioned school. It was so full photographer Kirk Hargreaves couldn't get in. After a few minutes watching through a window, he saw Ardern's face framed between the reflections of trees and flowers, and squeezed the shutter. The picture went around the world.

Chris McKeen Chris McKeen captures the protest feeling at Ihumātao in Auckland.

Geoff Soper On a balloon ride over the Canterbury Plains, between Hororata and Te Pirita, a cold front blew in over the Southern Alps, causing light rain to fall as the sun rose. Noticing a circular rainbow, Geoff Soper composed this image. In the distance are two cumulonimbus clouds facing each other, signaling a change in the weather.

Lee Cook It took around 18 months of planning for this image to come to fruition - a lone figure on the Tasman Glacier in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park. An LED torch lights the details and formations of the cave system. Lee Cook consulted with ice-cave guides about the cave system, then camped on a glacier with a partner and squeezed into a cave through a moulin, camera gear in tow.

Andy Jackson Pro surfer Paige Hareb celebrated International Surfing Day at home on the Taranaki coastline, where she invited others into the waves she learned to surf on. Andy Jackson heard in advance what Hareb was planning and envisaged this exact shot, capturing it just as the surfers finished linking hands.