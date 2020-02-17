$12 million performing arts venue on Kāpiti Coast ready to make its stage debut

The curtain is about to go up on a multi-million-dollar performing arts centre on the Kāpiti Coast.

Initially conceived as a Kāpiti College project, the concept found wide appeal and support from within the community, to the point that it grew in every which way to become a $12 million Kāpiti Performing Arts Theatre.

The centre, Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, was blessed and named at the weekend, with the finishing touches being completed before the official opening on Saturday 22.

The centre, which has been seven years in the making, includes two theatre spaces, a dance studio with a sprung floor, music classrooms and studio space.

It was the brainchild of Kāpiti College principal Tony Kane, who was involved in every step of the project, from design to helping paint the theatres' floors.

"We had very poor music and arts facilities generally, and needed to do something about that."

The idea evolved from a $5 million performing arts space for the school, into a community venue, and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Royal New Zealand Ballet are already booked in to perform.

Kane said there was a vibrant performing arts community living on the Kāpiti Coast, who are hungry for venues.

As well as providing a community venue, the space would be used for learning.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Te Raukura ki Kāpiti will be used by both the school and community.

"For the kids what it exposes them to is a professional theatre, as opposed to a school hall," Kane said.

"A school hall cannot do what this place does."

Centre Manager Sonia Hardie said the spaces meant the community no longer had to commute 45 minutes to attend a show in Wellington.

"It's on their back doorstep, so it changes their experiences."

She said it was a unique venue for a high school in New Zealand, comparable to Toi Whakaari, the New Zealand Drama School, and Te Auaha, the New Zealand Institute of Creativity.

She believed people from Wellington would also start attending shows in Kāpiti thanks to the centre.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Principal Tony Kane in the Coastlands theatre, which seats 331 people.

The main Coastlands Theatre can seat 331 people, with some seats able to be removed to create space for an orchestra.

The smaller Sir Jon Trimmer Theatre, named after the stalwart of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, is a flexible space, with the ability to be arranged to suit the performers' needs.

By day it will be used as the school's drama classroom.

Kāpiti Coast deputy mayor Janet Holborow said the venue would provide a high-quality performing arts space for both local and visiting performers.

The opening also helped fill a void as performance venues in Wellington, such as the St James Theatre and Town Hall, closed for earthquake strengthening.