Young Auckland ballerina scores fairytale role in Snow White

Caitlin Caird from Auckland will feature in the French ballet production of Snow White.

Not every 7-year-old can say they will be a part of a global ballet show, wearing costumes designed by legendary French designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Caitlin Caird can – she will have full boasting rights when she takes centre stage in the French production of Snow White, by renowned choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, in Auckland.

Caitlin will play a young Snow White, a role she will share with her fellow Mt Eden Ballet Academy dancer Athena House.

The girls were handpicked from hundreds of junior Auckland ballerinas for the role.

The young duo are the only Kiwis that will be a part of a fully French cast who have toured the world with sold-out seasons in Los Angeles, London, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Caitlin said she is "extremely excited" to take the stage.

"It's my first big show ever," the Mt Eden Normal Primary School student said.

"I love dancing, I dance all the time."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Caitlin has been a part of several ballet productions but Snow White will be her biggest yet.

Mum Rebecca Caird said her daughter dances all day, everyday and even holds after dinner shows with her younger sister "almost every night".

"Caity's breaking into dance constantly, and asking for my phone to play music," Caird said.

"She loves all dances, jazz, hip hop, but ballet is her focus right now. She's very excited to be a part of the Snow White show."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Caitlin Caird will play a young Snow White in a French production during the Auckland Arts Festival.

The show is said to be a bewitching transformation of the Brothers Grimm fairytale.

The show recommended for ages 12 years and over.

Caitlin and Athena have been practising on their own for now but a few days before the production, they're expected to join up with the team for the first time in a dance rehearsal.

"All we know is that there is a backward roll involved so for two weeks, Caity's been perfecting her backward roll," Caird said.

SUPPLIED Athena House shares the young Snow White role with Caitlin.

"We're quite blind going into the show but it's the way these things go. Caitlin learns fast and it's not the first time she's had to learn something quickly for a ballet show."

Caitlin has been a part of the Mt Eden Ballet Academy end of year production and the Royal New Zealand Ballet's Hansel and Gretel performance in 2019.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mum Rebecca Caird says Caitlin is always holding after-dinner shows and breaks into dance any chance she gets.

Caitlin said she was looking forward to meeting professional ballerinas and wearing designer tutus made by Jean Paul Gaultier.

"It's going to be so pretty, I can't wait to try them on."

The show will be held on March 11-15 at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Aotea Centre, headlining the Auckland Arts Festival.