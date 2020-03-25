New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to perform together online on Wednesday night

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform online for all of New Zealand tonight after adapting its planned free livestream performance for the new COVID-19 restrictions.

The orchestra had been planning a group performance but had to make changes with the proposed Government lockdown and physical distancing rules.

So NZSO's concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen has said several Section Principals have filmed themselves at home each playing one of their favourite pieces of music, which will be edited into one performance.

NZSO New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to perform together, but solo on Wednesday night.

Pianist Stephen De Pledge, who performed with the NZSO earlier this month, has also been filmed playing one of JS Bach's famous Goldberg Variations.

With help from Wellington-based audio visual company Latitude Creative, the at-home performances are being edited, along with De Pledge on fortepiano, into one video performance.

NZSO Interim Chief Executive Peter Biggs says after the Government announced the new COVID-19 restrictions on Monday the Orchestra's players were still determined to bring music to New Zealanders as planned.

"We had to move fast, as all NZSO players and staff, like most New Zealanders, will have to stay at home until Alert Level 4 is lifted.

"We decided that we could still present an online performance by having several players film themselves in their homes playing a favourite piece and premiere this unique NZSO performance online," he says.

"With most people must stay at home for the foreseeable future, they'll still hunger for contact by other means. Music remains a vital force at this time. It can bring us together and lift our spirits. While NZSO players and staff player are at home they'll still be active as technology means we can still connect to make music and present it to the nation."

Play Our Part will premiere for free at nzso.co.nz/live at 7.30pm and can be viewed via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.