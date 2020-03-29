Artists respond to virus outbreak with virtual viewings

Maggie Duff is among several Manawatu artists displaying artwork online after the cancellation of the Kimbolton Sculpture Festival.

Artists are turning to digital meet-and-greets to keep their audience and flaunt their work.

Art galleries are closed and festivals cancelled as efforts to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus continue.

Kimbolton Sculpture Festival member Carly Thomas decided to interview artists in Manawatū and upload samples of their artwork to the festival's Facebook page.

Thomas said it comes after organisers cancelled the event earlier this month.

The festival dishes up art from the country and was expected to draw 100 entries and 5000 people from across New Zealand on April 4.

Armed with pliers, jigsaws and drills, the event has farmers scouring their properties for scrap metal or old farm material they can recycle into a sculpture.

SUPPLIED Maggie Duff's artwork, Haast's Eagle, is the first to be profiled.

Thomas said artists had already created several items to submit at the festival and she wanted to help showcase it.

"So I thought why not just do it online? This way our Facebook audience get to see the work of a range of our region's artists, get to know a bit about them and have a break from Covid-19 posts."

Each post would feature a video interview, she said.

"It gives the artists a place to get their art out there while the galleries are closed down and it might just help them grow their audience as well."

It also helped the festival to stay in touch with its supporters and kept the art community connected.

"We need to all be creative about how we work in these times and there are a lot of innovative ideas being generated by the arts community."

The first post focussed on a fibre artwork by Kimbolton artist Maggie Duff, and received 2500 hits.

It features Haast's Eagle, an extinct species once in the South Island. The price tag is $1900.

In her entry, Duff said: "The circular movement of the koru shapes in the mountain rocks is a reminder that life is a continuum, connecting us to our point of origin, the spirits of the past and leading us to our future."

Other artists include Trevor Mills, Nicola Gregory, Carla Wollaston, Kate Wilson Bryant, Sandra Douglas, Adele Dubarry, Ava Thomas and Sarah Bingle.