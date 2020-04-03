Where's the proof we don't own the museum building, board asks

The Southland Museum and Art Gallery trust board wants to see proof it no longer owns the pyramid museum building adjacent to Queens Park.

In late February, Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley shocked museum board members when saying the council owned the building, and not the museum board.

The museum board, which made the call to close the museum building two years ago for public safety reasons, thought it had owned it for the past 60 years.

However, Hadley's report to her own council said research into the museum ownership uncovered a letter written by the museum board to the council in 1960 clarifying, "as you council is the owner of the building and the board is responsible only for the internal operation of the museum".

READ MORE:

* Leaked report recommends $66m museum for Invercargill

* Southland Museum report must be released, board member says

* Southland museum ownership shock

Museum board member Roger Eagles - speaking at an audio visual linked museum board meeting on Thursday - said they had only read in the newspaper that Hadley was satisfied the council owned the museum.

The board had not seen any legal opinions which established ownership, with council ownership completely contrary to the understanding of the museum board, Eagles said.

He believed the museum board should insist on seeing any legal opinions and then reserve the right to get its own opinion.

"Without that information we are not doing our role as a board in trying to protect what could be our own asset."

However, museum board deputy chair Darren Ludlow questioned what Eagles was trying to achieve.

The museum building was not up to building code standards and if the city council owned it the city council would be responsible for the upgrade, Ludlow said.

"The Southland Museum and Art Gallery trust will still be responsible for the collection so I am not keen on throwing money at lawyers for no good reason."

Eagles said it wasn't throwing any money at lawyers at the moment, it was simply asking to see how the city council had reached its view.

"In the end owning the museum building might be a liability rather than an asset ... but I still think we need to know on what basis ownership has suddenly changed."

The board resolved to ask the city council for copies of all documentation, including legal opinions, with respect to the ownership of the museum building.

Meanwhile, the board agreed to formally release the Tim Walker museum report to the public.

The report recommends the pyramid building be retained and developed at an estimated cost of $66m, to be completed in 2023-24.

The public will be invited to give its views before any decisions are made.