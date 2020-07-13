Illustrator's daily cartoons document our 49 days on 'lockdown island'

Cartoonist Henry Sunderland is a “mad bugger” with a knack for helping others feel connected.

The Christchurch creative’s latest project, drawing a sketch every day of the coronavirus lockdown, started as a passion project and culminated in a published book capturing the mood of the nation with each passing day.

From a cartoon illustrating the mad rush for fast food and takeaways coffees, to a commemorative Anzac Day piece on day 31 and a dedicated Mother’s Day drawing two weeks later, Sunderland hoped to document the big events, the day-to-day happenings and everything in between.

The drawings all depict an island scene, with each day highlighting a different activity, such as teepeeing a palm tree, raking sand, or family games. Others touch on feelings of loneliness, boredom and isolation.

Sunderland, 70, published his first entry on his Facebook page on March 26, the day after New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4, and his last on May 13, the day regulations dropped to level 2.

Alden Williams Henry Sunderland’s with his book, Lockdown Island 2020.

“I thought, ‘well, what am I going to do?’ and settled on the idea of a cartoon each day to keep a record of everything happening.”

Each sketch was drawn on specialised note paper, photographed to create a PDF file, and the files formed the basis for the book. A sketch could take up to three hours, and inspiration could strike at any time of day, he said.

“I’d wake up in the middle of the night to draw, just whenever I had an idea. If you’ve got the idea right, the drawing is the easy part. That’s what I always say.

Alden Williams The book features 49 cartoons, each depicting a different day of the coronavirus lockdown.

”I’ve had a lifetime of experience of how to think differently, so it’s an extension of that.”

The book isn’t his first successful attempt at using art to brighten spirits during an emergency.

Sunderland, who teaches in the Ara Institute of Canterbury's art and design department, was also behind the movement of placing flowers in road cones after the Christchurch earthquakes, launched after he posted a cartoon outlining the idea on Facebook.

Henry Sunderland/Supplied Sunderland's cartoon to commemorate Anzac Day during lockdown.

He is best known for his work as a gnomologist and uses garden gnomes as symbols for environmental protection and awareness, coining the acronym G.N.O.M.E: Guarding Naturally over Mother Earth.

”It was really just about trying to contribute to how people were feeling at the time. It's not an ego thing, I’m just a mad bugger who thinks communication is important.”

Monique Ford Sunderland with his gnomes, pictured in 2014.

“This was a summary of learning to think laterally and creatively. It was a lot of pressure but I’m very pleased with what ‘ve done.

“It is about people. It's about lifting spirits and saying we're going to get through this, we’re going to beat this virus.”

Online demand for a permanent copy of his online drawings encouraged him to self-publish.

Henry Sunderland/Supplied A sketch of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He sent a copy for the final product to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who features in the book.

The feedback had been “amazingly positive”, with some of his Facebook followers checking in each day for an update, he said. Each book costs $20, with custom canvas drawings and prints also available.