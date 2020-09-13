New era for Southland art and museum buffs

Noel Peterson with exhibition host Emma Coppin at the He Waka Tuia Art Museum opening in Invercargill on Saturday.

It's taken a while but the wait is over for Invercargill’s new museum and art space to open.

He Waka Tuia Art + Museum was opened to the public on Saturday, with about 200 people moving through checking out numerous exhibits, displays and information stands.

The turnout and feedback thrilled co-managers Gemma Baldock and David Dudfield.

“There were some powerful reactions from some of our visitors, which was just amazing,” Baldock said.

“It feels so good to be able to welcome people into the space.”

Dudfield added: “We were so happy to be able to finally welcome our community to He Waka Tuia Art + Museum.”

The managers noticed interest in the Te Manu Tītī, Te Manawa o Te Tangata area. The entire north end of the space is dedicated to a flock of tītī, installed from the ceiling to the ground.

For the opening, under Covid-19 alert level 2, social distancing applied, online ticketing helped to manage visitor numbers and a stylus [handheld device] was given to people to use on touch screen displays.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kirsty Manson with Rose Manson 2 and Saige Manson 7 waiting outside at the opening day of He waka Tuia Museum in Invercargill.

People who did not book online, queued outside until numbers inside reduce.

One of the attendees on Saturday was Southland Museum and Art Gallery Board Iwi representative Evelyn Cook.

She was chuffed to see the museum and art gallery open again.

“I’m glad it’s happened ... both have been shut for so long.”

The city’s former museum at Queens Park was closed two years ago after it was deemed an earthquake risk, while the art gallery stopped operating last year.