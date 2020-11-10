Auckland gallery under fire for displaying Nazi symbols alongside Māori flags

An exhibition which saw swastikas hung alongside Māori flags has prompted calls for accountability from the art gallery directors.

The People of Colour exhibition ran at Auckland’s Mercy Pictures from October 16 to November 7, gaining attention – and criticism – from people outside the art world in its last week.

The show featured hundreds of flags, including the tino rangatiratanga flag and Ngāi Tūhoe’s flag, banners proclaiming “It’s okay to be white” and “White pride world wide”, as well as several with swastikas.

Supplied The exhibition has been criticised for its presentation of neo-Nazi imagery.

An open letter condemning the “harmful and violent” exhibition has been circulating online, calling for the gallery facilitators to apologise.

The letter, written by Quishile Charan, Jasmin Singh and Anevili, demands an apology from Mercy Pictures to Ngāi Tūhoe and tangata whenua for displaying their flags among symbols of white supremacy.

“It is a bare minimum expectation that these apologies are followed by a staunch and unwavering commitment against white supremacy, fascism, and the spread of colonial, imperialist, and racist hatred,” the letter reads.

In a statement, the authors of the letter described the exhibition as a “display of Nazi, neo-Nazi, fascist, anti-semitic, queerphobic and transphobic imagery”.

“As tauiwi [non-indigenous New Zealanders], we stand in solidarity with tangata whenua as their flags and cultural imagery were positioned and used in the exhibition with disrespect, mal-intent and maliciousness.”

They said the letter had been met with an “outpouring” from different communities. It has had more than 1200 responses since being posted late last week.

Supplied The tino rangatiratanga flag was displayed among far-right imagery.

The letter also includes demands from Tāmaki Anti-Fascist Action (TAFA) that the exhibition be removed, an apology issued and that the gallery no longer platforms far-right imagery.

A spokesperson for the group said that, given the mana held in the tino rangatiratanga flag and the mana motuhake (sovereignty) symbol of Ngāi Tuhoe, “positioning those underneath white supremacist symbols and next to racist slogans is hurtful, wrong and shows their complicity in racism”.

They said platforming symbols of genocide and hate was “completely unacceptable” given the deaths of 51 Muslims in Christchurch in 2019.

One of Mercy Pictures’ co-facilitators, Jerome Ngan-Kee, has released a public letter apologising for their part in the exhibition.

“I regret in the strongest way possible the display of images and symbols related to terrible violence inflicted upon marginalised communities in the name of art,” it read.

Supplied The exhibition, which closed on Friday, has attracted widespread criticism.

“I recognise now this was a form of platforming fascist symbols. I apologise wholeheartedly for any detraction from the strength, mana and resilience of those people and for any pain that the exhibition caused them.”

Ngan-Kee declined to speak directly to Stuff, but said through an intermediary they had started an accountability process organised by tangata whenua.

The other facilitators of Mercy Pictures appeared to distance themselves from his response, posting it on the gallery’s Instagram page with the caption: “Fake news?” The post has now been removed.

A second post said the gallery supported Ngan-Kee’s “right to an evolving position”.

“We stand by the artwork; in large part because we are passionate about the freedom of artists.”

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Mercy Pictures directors Teghan Burt and Jonny Prasad said it was “heartbreaking” to see some of the responses to the exhibition.

The statement stopped short of an apology, but said: “In retrospect one thing we could have been better at is providing some more context to the show, to guide viewers that the exhibition is about the complexity of these symbols.”

Their intention was “to explore the dangers of political and tribal identities”, the statement said.

They were “in the process of reaching out to groups that may have been affected by the exhibition”.