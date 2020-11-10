Kiwi writers honoured with Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement

Winners of the 2020 Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement Tessa Duder, Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and Jenny Bornholdt.

Poetry is everything to Jenny Bornholdt.

An Arts Foundation Laureate and Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, the anthologist and poet of 30 years is one of three New Zealanders to be honoured in this year’s Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement, taking out the poetry accolade.

Renowned academic of Māori language, author, translator and te reo speaker Sir Tīmoti Kāretu was honoured in the non-fiction category, while critically-acclaimed children’s writer Tessa Duder took home the award in the fiction section.

Bornholdt says her work has changed over the years, particularly its form. “[Poetry] kind of means everything to me ... I guess it’s a way of me being able to think about the world and my place in it.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Author Tessa Duder was awarded the fiction prize.

As well as her own work, she's noticed the nature of poetry in New Zealand change. Young poets are now more widely published, they have more confidence and ability.

“They’re talking a lot about race issues, issues of sexuality. I think that’s really brave. It’s a new kind of voice we’re hearing ... it’s a great liberation that’s happening,” she says.

Her best advice for poets was to share work with other writers.

Supplied Sir Tīmoti Kāretu, the country’s first Māori language commissioner, was honoured in the non-fiction category for his lifetime of insights on Māori dance arts told in te reo Māori.

“And read. Read a lot, read everything ... Read poetry, read non-fiction, read anything. It gives you ideas about the forms language can take and the liveliness that you can get.”

Kāretu, whose whakapapa is Ngāi Tūhoe and Ngāti Kahungunu, says that like Bornholdt has noticed with poetry, he has seen changing societal attitudes towards te reo Māori.

“It has a higher profile than it has now than it has had for a long time. Things like waiata ... the climate is much more receptive ... much warmer."

Kāretu was the first Māori language commissioner between 1987 and 1999, and in 2017 was knighted for his services to the Māori language.

He still remembers in the 1980s, when he tried to advertise for a staffer in The Dominion in te reo being told “what’s the point” and having to translate it, which was “no longer the case” but showed how far the country had come.

ROBERT CROSS/SUPPLIED Jenny Bornholdt was awarded the 2020 Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement for poetry.

“This generation of Māori speakers is much more dedicated than their grandparents ... much more critical, dedicated, aware. It’s a very good time to be living in New Zealand.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is also associate arts and culture minister, congratulated the three recipients. “Thank you for your significant contribution to New Zealand literature, your storytelling, and the legacy you’ve created.”

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement were established in 2003 to acknowledge New Zealand writers who have made significant contributions to the genres of non-fiction, poetry and fiction.

Each of the honorees will be awarded $60,000 in recognition of their contributions.

A live online panel with the recipients reading and talking about their work, hosted by broadcaster John Campbell, will be held Tuesday, November 24 from 6.30pm-7.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.