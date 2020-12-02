Relationship breakdown at potters' association over dildo workshop

Nicole Gaston, the former president of the Wellington Potters’ Association, has resigned after the association opposed a workshop from an international artist for ceramic dildo-making.

A ceramic dildo-making workshop has caused a relationship breakdown in the senior ranks of a Wellington’s potters’ association.

Wellington Potters’ Association former president Nicole Gaston resigned her position over disagreement over the workshop, leaving the club without anybody in the top job.

The drama started when Gaston raised the idea to the association’s committee that visiting Mexican artist Iza Lozano could host workshops where members would learn how to create dildos using mixed techniques such as wheel-throwing and hand-building.

“As a thermal, hypoallergenic, easy-to-sterilise and resistant material, ceramic sex toys are fun, beautiful, safe and suitable for all bodies,” an advertisement for the now-cancelled event said.

However, advertisements were abruptly pulled after Gaston said several senior members of the committee objected to it going ahead.

Gaston felt like the situation was a “huge injustice”, as several members of the association had written letters in support of the event to the committee, which Stuff has seen.

Gaston said comments made were that the workshop was too “provocative” or “inappropriate” for a pottery club, and that people would be “horrified” at the idea.

But the committee said in a collective statement that it had earlier decided that its final workshops for the year would be on sculpture.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The association said the situation was “quite distressing” for its volunteer base.

“Our facilities come under a lot of pressure during that time. Workshops take up a lot of space in the rooms, not just with wheels, kilns or other equipment being used but also in terms of noise and activity.”

The committee said it was “surprised” when Gaston approached it with the proposal to run dildo workshops, and some members expressed concerns “about the content of the workshop and how it would be taken by the membership at large”.

“Through discussion, it was established that the majority of the [committee] were against the workshop for various reasons.”

Gaston said she felt the committee was underestimating the open-mindedness of the association’s membership. The workshop would have been empowering for gender minorities and was intended to be a safe space to be body and sex-positive.

Gaston said she felt personally attacked, and discussions got to the point where she felt she had no other option but to quit. “It’s not up to them to decide what we can make ... for our bodies.”

She said the decision was close-minded, and the committee members who opposed the workshop did not want to accept that “the world is changing, we’re not all prudes – people are interested in this”.

“I see there is a big generational gap, people being progressive ... older people are afraid of what that will mean for them.”

The committee said the discussions highlighted that it had to have better policies regarding workshops, which it would work to develop.

“The [association] has never censured members’ work nor does it intend to do so now. Members are free to create anything they like, so long as it does not amount to hate speech.”

The committee said the situation had been “quite distressing” for its volunteer base.

Gaston had been president for a year and a half. A meeting where a new president could be elected was yet to be convened.