New awards for sculpture announced, with winners to display at next year's Art Show

Wellington philanthropist Richard Nelson, pictured here with chair of the New Zealand Art Show Anne Stephenson, has donated money for four new sculpture awards.

A Wellington philanthropist has given $20,000 for six new sculpture awards, with the first batch of finalists to be revealed at the NZ Art Show next year.

Richard Nelson is the champion of the new Awards for Sculpture, with the intention of it being an annual feature for the arts’ scene.

One New Zealand artist will be awarded $15,000, and another five will receive $1000 highly commended prizes.

The awards are specifically for small sculptures; works easily enjoyed in people’s homes.

Supplied Sculpture by Ramon Robertson, shown previously at the New Zealand Art Show.

All works will be for sale at the NZ Art Show, and it is anticipated that around 80 finalists will be at the exhibition, to be held at Wellington’s TSB Arena from June 3–6, 2021.

“I want to reward excellence and my hope is that we will witness an exhibition of New Zealand’s finest work of small sculptures,” Nelson said.

“I love the workmanship of sculpture and I appreciate the craftsmanship and skill that goes into creating 3D art. I can’t wait to see all of these works in one space.”

NZ Art Show executive director Carla Russell said it was this kind of support and appreciation that gave the industry “a real boost when times have been tough”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Executive director Carla Russell with a sculpture by Bruce Winter at the NZ Art Show at the TSB Arena.

The art show was the perfect exhibition event. “With 10,000 visitors it is a no-brainier in regards to visitation.”

The show aimed to make art accessible, this was another avenue to bring the public closer to the artists and their work.

“This award, even though it stands alone, will give our visitors something new to see.”

The sculptures will be no larger than 100cm by 80cm by 80cm. “Sculpture isn't just about the large scale art works,” Russell said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Most of the works featured at the New Zealand Art Show are wall-hung, and while the awards for sculpture will stand alone, exhibiting them as part of the show will add diversity for viewers. (File photo)

The show to date had mostly exhibited paintings and wall-hung works, with only around 5 to 8 per cent three-dimensional works.

Nelson is no stranger to art sponsorship. Yearly since 2012 he has sponsored four awards for visual art students, called the Emerging Artist Awards.

A judging panel of art experts will be announced in the new year.