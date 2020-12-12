Sculpture, art highlighted in Porirua walk - the place of two tides

Arihia Latham walks the Porirua tide line, looking back to look forwards.

Last year I had the privilege of interviewing novelist Patricia Grace at Te Hā National Māori Writers Hui in Porirua. I asked her what she would go back and tell her younger self. “I’d thank myself for carving out time to write,” she replied.

This week I returned to Patricia’s tūrangawaewae, a place that has nurtured many artists. Across the water from her marae Hongoeka is Takapūwāhia marae. I walked from there, over the crunchy kikuyu grass, to the salty arc of the harbour of Pari-rua, the place of two tides. The water had carved the land into semicircles and the tide was filling them out like full pockets.

There, standing with his back to the sea is a sandstone carving of Ngāti Toa tipuna and orator Te Rangihaeata. The work is by Herman Salzman and marks the start of a community funded writers’ walk along the harbour's edge. It’s bittersweet this walk, knowing what an abundant, healthy harbour it used to be. I listened to kaumātua back at the marae talking about once walking down and collecting kaimoana. I wondered what we could have gone back to tell our ancestors, to avoid this current reality.

Arihia Latham A window-shaped Michael King commemorative sculpture, by Michael Bennington, offers another chance to look out over the harbour and dream the reality on the other side, from before, or ahead.

Low tide reveals flotsam, and I try envisioning what the future could look like, beyond pollution and industry, returning to a state closer to the past. There's the words of Alistair Te Ariki Campbell on Michael Bennington’s sculpture in the form of a wave and a boat. He speaks about returning home to the place he remembers, in the Cook Islands, but also here in Porirua. This play of time - past and future - and the warmth of returning home to something restored is uplifting.

A window-shaped Michael King commemorative sculpture, also by Bennington, offers us another chance to look out over the harbour and dream the reality on the other side, from before, or ahead. ‘’By now,’’ King writes, “the sun would be lighting the crests of the hills around the harbour.”

Along the walkway, an iron sculpture is inscribed with words from Grace's 1986 novel, Potiki

"Morning came slowly giving outline to the sea and hills, patterning the squares of houses, moulding the rocks, the power poles and the low scrub."

These words ask us to look, to be right here with them on this ebbing tide. Standing with the memory of the book the words come from, I quietly thank the young Patricia for keeping on writing.

Arihia Latham Takapūwāhia marae.

I moved a little inland, over land reclaimed for industry to Pātaka to see A Song About Sāmoa by Yuki Kihara. Yuki will be the first Pacific artist and first fa'afafine to represent Aotearoa at the 2022 Venice Biennale - outrageously overdue. Pātaka feels like it was made to hold Yuki’s work. It has firmly housed and celebrated its community of Māori and Pacific artists, and pushed boundaries many other galleries wouldn’t. The Japanese garden in its courtyard sets the scene for Yuki’s grandmother’s kimono, that has inspired this latest work.

Kihara questions the tropes exploited by tourism in the Pacific. The work's title is shared by a popular Japanese song that romanticised the paradise ideology of the Pacific. There is clear comment on human induced pollution and the impact of climate change on the Pacific Islands future.The five kimono are beautifully painted, combining traditional siapo patterns alongside Japanese stylised waves. The addition of a Coke can floating in the water jolts us out of the visual beauty and reminds us that Kihara is here to challenge our desire to get caught up in utopian dissonance.

Arihia Latham Louise Hill’s necklace is part of the What Will Jewellers Do? show at Te Auaha.

Yuki’s training was not through university but Wellington Polytech, initially studying fashion design. As I walked from Pātaka past Whitireia Polytechnic I thought of all the incredible writers and artists that have come through this campus of two tides. The tide has certainly turned, with Whitireia’s merger with WelTec seeing its creative courses move into Te Auaha in Wellington, and the subsequent end of one of its most notable courses, the Diploma in Jewellery design.

In a final fling or middle finger, the last graduates put on a formidable show at Te Auaha, What Will Jewellers Do? It is followed over summer by a wider final visual arts exhibition. The six artists unpack religious symbolism, gender identity, waste and form. As a body of work, it is a celebration of diverse process and talent.

As I wandered in the sparkling light of the filling tide, I reflected on the writers and artists I’d walked with, and the inevitable challenges in choosing a life in the arts. Their voices are important in shaping our perceptions, changing the tide on community action and participation. Appreciate the beautiful objects these artists create. Pick up the wero woven into their work - a call to make the future a place our descendants will thank us for.