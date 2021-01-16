Christine Boswijk's 'surreal' exhibition unlocks four decades of work

One of the first things that catches your eye when you walk into Christine Boswijk’s open-plan kitchen in her Mapua home is the shelving unit displaying colourful ceramic tableware in hues of pink, green and yellow.

You’d almost be forgiven for thinking they’re the work of Nelson’s popular ceramicist, but in fact they’re made by her daughter Kirsten Boswijk..

It’s partly this “daughter of Christine Boswijk” mentality that motivated Christine to retire from creating ceramic works of art and tableware four years ago.

“I decided it was time for the children to have their own identity, parents can hang around for too long. I had a very well-known father and I got sick of being his daughter; people would say, you’re so-and-so’s daughter.”

Christine’s three children, Kirsten, Eelco and Gretel Boswijk are all successful in their own right and have been “fantastic support” throughout her career, she says.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Ceramic artist Christine Boswijk with her work in 2016.

The closest Christine gets to clay these days is when she’s in her expansive garden, her new favourite hobby. She says she’s still creating, but it’s in her “largest exhibition – it covers 14 acres”.

“I’m still lying awake at night resolving and dreaming and designing and thinking about colour and space and form. I want the garden so that when you stand in it, it finishes at Maungatapu and Mt Arthur in your mind’s eye.

“It’s like being a novice landscape architect.”

With the kilns and her ceramic materials all but gone years ago, there’s not a skerrick of a chance for anyone to get a new piece from Christine.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Ceramicist Christine Boswijk at her home overlooking Waimea Estuary with works by Kirsten and Christine in the background.

She doesn’t even miss the time in her workshop.

“I miss my clients, that’s what I miss the most, because my clients were really my social life. They would come by appointment, have a coffee and a chat, then if they liked the work we would bring it into the house to show them how it looked in a domestic context. And that would often confirm a sale because people get inside your door, and they love that … but it always meant I had to have everything tidy.”

Christine has a home with her partner, Patrick Maisey overlooking the Waimea Estuary, surrounded by water and mountains; the perfect spot for creativity says her long time friend and artist, Anne Rush.

She says Christine’s beautiful studio and location lends itself to be inspirational.

“Her studio and pottery was set overlooking the estuary with views to the mountains. She pushed creative boundaries both large and smaller scale; her work was maybe a response to this location. All who had the privilege of visiting and purchasing her ceramics were left with an imbedded memory of a special artist, and location, who was articulate.

“Most of all her work radiated a unique individuality and creative quality. That memory was present even when you took your purchase home and every time you looked or used one of Christine’s remarkable handcrafted ceramics.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Christine puts her creative juices into her 14 acres of garden which she calls her “largest exhibition”.

Christine says one of the highlights of her job was meeting “amazing people from all over the world”.

“I used to think that it’s remarkable that we are at the end of a no-exit road at the bottom of the world in New Zealand and people would still find me.

“It was a very interesting existence and probably as interesting as you make it.”

For 40 years Christine’s full time job was ceramics, “driven by ideas, not by just making something”.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Kirsten Boswijk with her mother Christine Boswijk in 2016.

And those ideas have seen her form pieces that can be held in your hands to works of art that require a bending at the knees to lift.

Walking through Christine’s retrospective exhibition at The Suter, Thinking Through My Hands, reveals the variety of pieces created throughout her career from colourful bowls to large torso-like works.

But when she walked through her exhibition after its opening, she says it felt “surreal”.

“I almost feel like somebody else did this. I actually don’t feel ownership of any of the things there. It’s weird. I know that I made them and I remember when I made them, and I remember why I made them.”

Whether visitors to the exhibition know the story behind the pieces, The Suter Art Gallery director Julie Catchpole says the reaction to her works is always the same.

She says when she unwrapped some of her work for an exhibition, her “jaw dropped” because they were “just so audacious”. Volunteers and visitors to the gallery have the same reaction to Christine’s art, “you just have this immediate reaction of being awestruck”.

“She exemplifies a dedication to clay and always striving to do something more.”

And it’s maybe this, which puts Christine at the top of her game.

The Suter Art Gallery curator Sarah McClintock says there’s a confidence to her work. “A lot of potters don’t go beyond domestic, but she really thinks sculpturally about clay as well.”

She says a lot of potters have been “quite intimidated by the scale and the technical work – but she didn’t start until she was in her 30s.

“I think some of her best work was made in the last two years of her making … so creativity doesn't have a use-by date.”

And in her early 80s, Christine is testament to that, she’s just channelling her creativity into a different discipline.

Meanwhile, her Suter exhibition allows people who remember Christine, and even those who don’t, to take in works that stretch the four decades of her career; and maybe something will take you on a journey.

Christine says she wants to evoke a feeling in people so they travel on their own journeys “and it presses their buttons, not mine”.

“What I want is for people to have their own stories, and everybody has a story; there’s nobody out there that’s boring because everybody’s experienced something. If you can get them in touch with that, that endorses their identity, and they know who they are.”

* Christine Boswijk: Thinking Through My Hands is on at the Suter Art Gallery until February 28.