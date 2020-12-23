Bill and Jill Allan, painting with love

After a massive stroke artist Bill Allan was too scared to pick up a brush in case he could not paint again, now with help from his wife Jill, he is painting six small works per week.

It’s Tuesday and in a quiet rest home out the back of Wellington Regional Hospital, retired ballet dancer Jill Allan wheels her husband Bill, an expressionist artist, down the hall.

His chair’s wheels squeak as it winds past residents sitting in the tinsel-decorated lunchroom, waiting for their meals and medications as they complete crosswords and watch reruns of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Nurses and other staff at Te Hopai smile as Jill, wearing toy soldier earrings and with a tray of acrylics, brushes, paper, a palette and cleaning supplies, announces they’re coming through. She talks to each one as if they were old friends.

Snaking her way through the corridors, Jill navigates Bill through the rolling lunch trays and stretchered people waiting to be moved. A woman shrieks as Bill is wheeled past her room.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bill Allan paints expressionist work which often boldly features women.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bill paints in a sun room in a corner of Te Hopai.

Bill, 79, has lived here since 2017 after suffering a major stroke. Jill, 74, visits him almost every day. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, having been married in 1980 at a week’s notice.

Jill parks Bill – who’s wearing a bib and a white polo shirt – in a quiet sun room where a table is set up, before she pulls up a small easel.

She dabs the paintbrushes to break their stiffness before holding up the tubes of paint to her love, her reflection showing faintly in his glasses.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bill uses his left hand to paint after his right side became paralysed.

“Red?” “Yes.” “Yellow?” “Yes.” “Orange?” “No.” She squeezes each out according to his instructions.

Before Bill lived here, he completed several large paintings once or twice a week. Now, he paints six or eight small ones. The paper he uses is still the same top-of-the-line Fabriano.

Bill had a stroke after he changed medications for his schizophrenia. Jill says while it was devastating at the time, life is still good.

“Isn’t it, Baalamb?” she asks, calling him by his nickname. “Yes,” he replies with a big grin.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Jill visits Bill every day.

Bill was scared he wouldn’t be able to paint because the right side of his body was paralysed in the stroke. But Jill says he surprised himself, being able to use his left hand just as good as he used his right.

Bill picks up a fat brush and dips it into a swathe of deep blue before gently striking the easel. A face begins to emerge, but Bill can’t remember who it is.

Within a minute or maybe two, he sets his brush down. “Is that finished?” Jill asks. Bill says yes. “She’s sweet.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bill paints about six to eight small works per week at Te Hopai.

Jill dates and signs the work before hurrying to peg it up to dry on a rack, repeating the process several times. After half a dozen, Jill turns to Bill and says hello. “Hello,” he says back. Bill has limited speech because of his aphasia.

“Do you love me?” she asks, already knowing the answer. “Yes.”

Bill doesn’t want to paint any more today.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Artist Bill Allan lives at Te Hopai Home and Hospital and is painting again after a stroke with help from his wife Jill.