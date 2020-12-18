Battle of the bard: Actors feud in turf war over Shakespeare in the park

Third Bear's production of William Shakespeare's As You Like It runs in Mona Vale park, Christchurch until Sunday.

It’s the battle of the bard.

A theatre director who has been staging William Shakespeare plays in a Christchurch park for 17 years was shocked when a new company moved in on his turf.

Derek Doddington, of Top Dog Theatre, has been honoured by the Queen for staging drama in Mona Vale garden park since 2003.

But he was shocked this year when another company, Third Bear, decided to stage Shakespeare’s As You Like It in the same spot about two months before his usual February dates.

Doddington said he first heard of the rival production when an audition call went out earlier this year.

It was “a bit of a shock”, he said.

“I wasn’t aware of it. I have built up this community theatre for years.

Alden Williams/Stuff Derek Doddington helping to build the stage for a Top Dog Theatre production in Mona Vale in 2017.

“They have never spoken to me. They just turned up and said they were doing the summer Shakespeare at Mona Vale.’’

When he heard about the rival production, he decided not to stage his own show in the usual February timeslot.

The decision was also influenced by the fact his company is performing Twelfth Night on the main stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal in August and a funding application to help with security in Mona Vale was declined by the Christchurch City Council

“Do you fight it or just get on with life?

“Life is too short to fight. I will just get on with my own production.’’

Supplied A scene from Top Dog Theatre's production of The Comedy of Errors in Mona Vale in 2007.

As You Like It director Eddie Bijl said they staged the play, which is being performed at Mona Vale until Sunday evening, because a tour he was working on with the Pop Up Globe had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he chose Mona Vale because he had heard Top Dog Theatre was not staging Shakespeare in February. But he did not contact the company to check.

“When I saw they weren’t doing it I thought it would be a shame for something not to go ahead,’’ he said.

“If I was doing this again I would like to have talked to him. I would like to get in touch with him. I would hate to think we had ruffled any feathers.”

Supplied Logan Forsyth, Joshua Kemp Whimp, and George Kenward Parker have been granted coveted spots in the SGCNZ 2020 National Shakespeare Schools Production for their modern take on Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1, act one, scene two.

Doddington said he would have been happy to take the call.

“I threaten every year that I will never do this again. But all he needed to do was give me a call.”

Doddington said he was excited to take his company indoors and perform at the Isaac Theatre Royal next year.

“This is big for us. We will be under the dome in the big theatre,’’ he said.