Bill Sheat: The man who saved Wellington's Opera House

Saving Wellington’s Opera House and Embassy Theatre is just a small part of the legacy created by Bill Sheat.

The Lower Hutt lawyer and arts stalwart died on Wednesday, January 20 after a short illness aged 90. As well as saving two of Wellington’s most important buildings – the Opera House and Embassy Theatre – from the wrecking ball, Sheat wil be remembered for his massive contribution to the arts over a 60-year period.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Bill Sheat, a stalwart of Wellington's arts and film industries, was honoured at the 2019 Gold Awards.

Sheat played a leading role in the construction of the Hannah Playhouse, chaired the Embassy Theatre Trust and the New Zealand Film Festival Trust and served on the board of New Zealand Ballet for 15 years. He helped establish the Drama School (Toi Whakairi) and the New Zealand Film Commission, serving as its inaugural chair for seven years.

In that period, it funded two films – Goodbye Pork Pie and Utu – that would become New Zealand classics.

Perhaps his finest achievement came in 1977, when he led the fight to save the Opera House.

It was put up for sale and there was a real prospect that it would be demolished. Sheat, along with Wellington identity Ray Philpott​, came up with the idea of getting the Government-owned State Insurance company to buy it.

Shyamtara, Ni Fhoghlu/Stuff Embassy Theatre Trust Chairman Bill Sheat and his wife Genevieve in the Embassy Theatre during it's renovations in 2003. Sheat led the fight to save the Theatre.

An approach was made to the Minister in Charge of State, Burt Walker​, and two days later Sheat heard from the manager of State saying he would buy it.

There was only one stumbling block. It had to be approved by Cabinet, and the then Prime Minister, Robert Muldoon, was known as someone who did not support the arts.

The Dominion found out what was going on and ran the story despite Sheat pleading with them not to go public.

Collette Devlin/Stuff Wellingtonians can thank Bill Sheat for saving the Opera House.

Muldoon lost the argument in Cabinet and the Opera House was saved. Sheat served on its board for many years.

Arts critic and Shakespeare Globe chief executive Dawn Sanders​ says his contribution to the performing arts cannot be overstated.

“He has arguably been the most influential person in the New Zealand art scene for a very a long time.”

As well as chairing just about every major arts organisation in Wellington, Sheat mentored and supported a huge range of performers, Sanders says.

“Bill Sheat is a real star … in fact more like a comet, with light radiating far and leaving a shining trail as he careers through his life.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF/stuff Wellington arts identity Dawn Sanders says she was honoured to call Bill Sheat a friend.

Sanders says with his legal mind, Sheat was an endless source of advice and support for struggling arts organisations. He inevitably made himself available to help set up trusts and write constitutions.

He first rose to prominence as an artist in the late 1940s at Victoria University. Between 1949 and 1967 Sheat was writer/actor/director or producer of 12 Victoria University Extravaganzas and Revues.

Sanders says he was also outspoken in advocating that important roles, both artistic and administrative, should always be filled by New Zealanders.

Sanders first met Sheat when she was 14 and says she was honoured to call him a friend.

Although he enjoyed performing, Sanders says his strength was governance.

“I know he enjoyed performing, and he did do an odd little of acting on films, which he enjoyed, but he did enjoy being a lawyer because lawyers are actors and the court is a theatre and of course they wear costumes, but he always enjoyed (arts) administration.”

In 2019, he was chosen as a Wellington Icon at the Gold Awards for his service to Wellington arts over the previous 60 years. At the time, The Royal New Zealand Ballet congratulated him for his long service to the arts in Wellington.

“Thank you Bill for all that you have done and continue to do for New Zealand’s living arts – we are proud to have you as part of the Royal New Zealand Ballet family.”