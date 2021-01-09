Kiwi dancers stranded by Covid-19 reunite in capital

A group of stranded Kiwi dancers, choreographers and vocalists have banded together in Wellington to form a new dance company while waiting out Covid-19 restrictions.

Eddie Brunton, who returned to New Zealand from London the week before lockdown started last year, decided to help coordinate the group after realising her ability to perform was “in dire straits”.

Hanging around in the capital without work, and having conversations with other stranded dancers who were in the same situation as herself, Brunton said the group decided they would create work for themselves.

“I needed to dance,” she said. “All my friends were in the same boat.”

STEPHEN A'COURT The cast of Unity Dance Company, who have banded together after its members were forced to return to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Southland dancers on stage with The Royal New Zealand Ballet performers

* How nine Kiwis made it into Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2

* Keep saying hello to your neighbour



The group – which consists of about 14 dancers and a choreographer – named itself Unity Dance Company, and will put on three shows at the end of this month at Te Auaha on Dixon St. The showcase is called Unity in Adversity.

Before Covid-19, the dancers spent many months overseas dancing on cruise ships or living abroad pursuing their arts careers.

“Everyone was sitting around getting depressed,” Brunton said. “The reception [to our forming] has been so great, it’s been really lovely.”

To work in the field of commercial or jazz dance, trained Kiwi performers normally need to move overseas, Brunton said, as there were not many opportunities in New Zealand.

The dancers returned to New Zealand from cruise ships and places as far-flung as the Philippines, the US, India and Greece.

All members of the group are Wellingtonians, and they stayed connected through the years, Brunton said.

But when Covid-19 hit, those dancers who had worked internationally were stuck with nothing to do. “It’s quite cool in a sense. Everyone gets to see these Kiwi dancers who have worked internationally, we’re bringing our international flavour here.”

Stuff Womad NZ, a three day music, dance and arts festival, has been part of Taranaki for nearly 20 years. (Video first published December 4, 2020)

The first show had already sold out, and the others were not far off either, Brunton said.

“Unity in Adversity has been a really important show for us to make together, because it’s been a way we could lift each other up, come together as a community and feel connected to each other and to the audiences we’re sharing our work with,” she said. “The world needs performance and storytellers, especially in uncertain times.”