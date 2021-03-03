Te Papa forges ahead with plans to bring surrealists to New Zealand

On a flight to the Netherlands last year, Te Papa curator Lizzie Bisley mentally prepared to take in the enormity of one of the world’s greatest collections of surrealist masterpieces.

What followed her landing was a week exploring outer-city Rotterdam warehouses alongside staff from the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen. Together, they rolled through carefully-stored racks of paintings and unearthed giant sculptures from crates for inspection.

Bisley went there to organise the logistics for the works’ safe transport to New Zealand for an upcoming Wellington exhibition, brought about by the unusual opportunity of the Boijmans being closed for renovations, meaning its surrealist collection can travel.

“It seems like a cliche, but we are living in very surreal times. Things are in flux, and I think art as a way through that is something very useful to think about – the imagination, power and creativity of it, and [it helping] re-shape the way we look at the world at this time of change,” Bisley said.

Supplied The Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen is temporarily closed for renovations, meaning its surrealist collection can travel.

Due to open last June but pushed out because of the pandemic, the Te Papa exhibition will feature 180 surrealist works, including well-known pieces by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Man Ray, Leonora Carrington and Marcel Duchamp.

It hopes to give Kiwis an insight into the weird and wonderful world of surrealism, and marks the first time the collection has been shown in Australasia.

Launched in Paris in 1924 via a manifesto by French poet André Breton, the surrealist movement quickly spread around the planet as young artists felt an intense sense to change the society which had allowed World War I to occur.

Supplied Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, pictured, died in 1989.

Surrealists rejected and reacted against ideas of reason, order and logic that shaped the modern world, and hoped to expand human consciousness by exploring the often-ignored realms of dreams, desires and the unconscious.

Although known for bizarre imagery, well-known surrealists like Dalí are equally renowned for their attention to detail, precision and artistic skill level.

The journey Te Papa staff have developed for the exhibition focuses on those big ideas surrealists were thinking about. It will begin in a dark-lit room, where visitors will feel dropped into another realm.

The next area is a time-warp to the period pre-dating surrealism, the all-encompassing Dada movement. Spaces following are about the dreaming mind, then chance and the irrational. The surrealists were extremely experimental, and are known for attempting group hypnosis, seance and automatism (creating art without conscious thought) to make works.

Supplied Venus de Milo with Drawers, by Salvador Dalí. Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Rotterdam.

Visitors will be encouraged to record their own dreams – the surrealists believed anybody could be a surrealist – and another space explores concepts of love and desire.

The final space is enveloped in floor-to-wall colour, and is supposed to send visitors on a journey of “uplifting joyousness”, with the last work on display Magritte’s endless La Jeunesse Illustrée.

“Surrealists saw themselves as part of a long continuum of marvellous, magical thought. We want people to embody the surrealist spirit – taking the everyday, and twisting it into something,” Bisley said.

The experience will include films, projections, as well as digital and interactive elements. The museum also plans to host a programme of public events alongside the exhibition.

Supplied Salvador Dali, Couple with their heads in the clouds, oil on panel, 1936. Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Rotterdam.

Sjarel Ex, director of the Boijmans Van Beuningen, said New Zealand’s impressive Covid-19 response, and the country’s “unique position” whereby people could enjoy art and culture together, meant the museum was thrilled to share its collection.

Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, June 12 to October 31, Te Papa, tickets on sale from April 9.