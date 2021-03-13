Taranaki man has collection of more than 50 paintings by local artist

David Rawlence has collected about 50 pieces of local artist David Rogers' work at his home.

David Rawlence’s man cave is like a mini art gallery, but it only showcases one artist.

Rawlence, who lives outside New Plymouth, has collected more than 50 paintings by local artist David Rogers.

But he can only fit half of his collection on the walls of his home. The other half has to be kept in storage.

“I bought about two thirds of the first exhibition," Rawlence said.

Rogers is a painter who specialises in acrylics, and his pieces have Maori and Aboriginal influences with an abstract design.

Rawlence discovered Rogers’ art at New Plymouth's Real Tart Gallery in 2009 while he was taking friends from Canada on a tour of the city.

“It was in the middle of the Global Financial Crisis, the banks were about to go kaput so why not spend some money?" he laughed.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Rawlence's collection is hung in his man cave.

Now the collection has grown substantially, and he estimates he has spent about $20,000 on his art in the past 12 years.

“My dad’s got an art collecting problem, so he was always trying to get me to have the problem."

Rawlence said he got hooked on Rogers’ art in particular because of how abstract it is.

“Every time I look at it, I see something I’ve never seen before because it's too complicated for your brain to hold a picture of it.

“When you look at them up closely, they’re always new."

Rawlence will be adding to his collection next month when Rogers has an exhibition at the Gover St Gallery.

“I'll get something. But I've run out of wall space," he said.

Rogers said 10 pieces will be on display at the gallery from April 1.

He has visited Rawlence's collection twice and was “blown away” by it.

“It was overwhelming, to be honest,” he said.

“Some paintings I can't even remember painting.”

Rogers hails from Waitara, and was an art teacher for many years before becoming a drug and alcohol counsellor on Rotoroa Island, near Waiheke, and Sydney.

He battled illness for many years, and returned home to Taranaki in the early 2000s after his father also fell ill.

He then worked for five years as a counsellor at Taranaki Base Hospital, before he fell ill again and decided to pick up the paint brush, hosting his first exhibition in 2007.

Rogers has completed 200 pieces since then, but doubted many people were able to get a hold of them.

“If you want to buy one of my paintings you better get in quick otherwise David will buy them all,” he laughed.