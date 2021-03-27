Julia Holden opens City Gallery exhibition painting art, on an artist

Julia Holden finds a soothing intimacy in painting on people.

The Christchurch-based artist is visiting Wellington’s City Gallery on Saturday for a live performance, where she will paint a hybrid of Liz Maw's Self Portrait and Blue Girl paintings directly onto artist Emily Hartley-Skudder, effectively treating the latter as a living canvas before photographing her.

The performance is part of Holden’s ongoing I’m Your Fan series, which sees her transform people into their favourite paintings and explores the ways artists connect across time – Maw’s Blue Girl is a nod to Thomas Gainsborough's The Blue Boy.

“It’s a very nice crossover of work,” Holden said, adding that artists were always looking at other artists for inspiration, influence and comradery.

SUPPLIED Julia Holden’s ‘Leo’ (Sam Clague, after Rita Angus), 2016.

“It’s this dynamic conversation artists are in all the time. Even when working on your own, you are referencing things that are already in the world.”

In her work, Holden references artist Boo Ritson, who also paints directly onto people.

Holden’s performance will mark the start of a new exhibition opening at City Gallery called Every Artist, which features artists who re-think and re-map art history.

SUPPLIED Holden transforms Wellington-based artist Sam Clague.

Much like Holden’s work, the exhibition is “a bit meta”, said senior curator Aaron Lister.

“It includes 12 artists, and at least 20 artist-collaborators. Hundreds of other artists are pictured, listed, invoked, played or performed. Obviously no exhibition can hold every single artist, but this one contains more than normal,” he said.

Which is perhaps why Holden, whose work is also featured in the exhibition, is so relevant to have alongside its opening.

She said making her work was an intimate process, with a bubble of close communication often forming between her and her subject. “Particularly when I’m working on their face, most artists say it’s quite soothing being stroked by a strong brush,” she said.

SUPPLIED Holden’s ‘Lady With Ermine’ (Miranda Parkes, after Elizabeth Peyton).

“I can’t make it without them ... the idea is inescapable.”

Like the exhibition, Holden’s work challenges the idea of the artist as a “genius”, or one intimated to have “popped out of nowhere ... [in a] marvellous, fully-formed way”.

Holden said artists were of their time, and formed by their environments, experiences and encounters with other artists. “The reality is we are in conversation all the time.”

Meanwhile, the performative aspect to her work forces spectators to consider how their own presence may be informing or shaping what’s emerging before their eyes.

SUPPLIED Holden’s ‘Odalisque’ (Audrey Baldwin, after Guerrilla Girls), 2016.

At the end of the process, and as her subject transforms into an almost three-dimensional sculpture, Holden photographs them in a “totally suspended moment” before they are allowed to go back to reality.

“It’s very rewarding in different ways. We each bring our own practice. There is different conversation, and it feels quite gentle – a lovely exchange happens. We learn about each other. It’s a delightful experience for me, as an artist.”