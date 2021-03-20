Ten Wellington events you can’t miss

Summer might be winding down, but the events hitting the capital are certainly not. To make the most of this, we have an exciting events line-up primed to get you singing, dancing and laughing the night away.

Here's our top picks of events coming to the capital over the next few months.

Peachy Keen

3 Apr 2021, Basin Reserve

Wellington's newest festival is a celebration of women in music. Peachy Keen will bring some of New Zealand music's most iconic and well-known female artists, as well as some of its coolest up-and-comers, to the Basin Reserve. The line-up features homegrown superstar BENEE; NZ-born, LA-based Gin Wigmore; Aotearoa's queen of soul and R&B Ladi6; and many more.

SUPPLIED Enjoy the songs of YESTERDAY at The Opera House.

Yesterday

31 Mar 2021, The Opera House

A unique new musical revue showcasing iconic singing groups of the 70's. Yesterday features songs ranging from ABBA's Dancing Queen to Kenny Rogers' Ruby Don't Take Your Love to Town, Boney M's Rivers of Babylon, and Leo Sayer's You Make Me Feel Like Dancing. For anyone who loves great pop music and amazing vocal blends, this is a show not to be missed.

SUPPLIED Madagascar hit the live stage with an all-Kiwi cast.

Madagascar

5 – 15 Aug, The Opera House

Get ready to move it, move it and join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they break out of the zoo and bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. The show promises adorable and crazy antics from the same kooky and well-loved characters that made the film such a success. The production features original music and a talented cast of local performers.

CubaDupa

27 – 28 Mar 2021, Various locations around Cuba Street

As the summer sun starts to give way to autumn leaves, all of Wellington comes out to celebrate the city's most vibrant and most creative, best-loved and best-dressed part of town. CupaDupa is an epic street festival where restaurants, shops, bars and cafés all get amongst the festivities as art, music, performance and magic takes over the streets and footpaths.

SUPPLIED The NZ String Quartet and a whole lot of friends come to the MFC.

New Zealand String Quartet: Four Suits and a Soprano

23 Apr 2021, Michael Fowler Centre

New Zealand's full-time string quartet is teaming up with the most incredible performers, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa protégé Ipu Laga'aia, tenor Chris McRae, musical theatre stars Sophie Morris and Rutene Spooner, and music legend Laughton Kora, bringing you a mix of operatic classics such as Nessun Dorma as well as catchy modern hits.

SUPPLIED / MONICA PRONK Angella Dravid brings the LOLs to the Best Foods Comedy Gala.

Best Foods Comedy Gala

2 May 2021, Opera House

Get ready to laugh in this boldly funny and distinctly Kiwi comedy show! An incredible line-up of well-loved comedians, including national treasure Ben Hurley, Samoan comedy superstar Tofiga Fepulea'i, online sensation Chris Parker and the always hilarious Angella Dravid, will all share stories and anecdotes in this fast-paced show.

Jersey Boys

21 May – 6 Jun 2021, The Opera House

This widely acclaimed musical has been seen by more than 26 million people around the world, running on Broadway and the West End and touring the US and the UK. Jersey Boys takes audiences on a journey from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, all the while treating them to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons' biggest hits.

SUPPLIED Drum n Bass stays winning with Netsky at the TSB Arena.

Netsky

26 Mar 2021

The honorary Kiwi and Belgian music producer Netsky is bringing his exciting new immersive [Glasshouse] production to Wellington, featuring his new drum and bass album 'Second Nature' and an epic show to go with it.

SUPPLIED / CRAIG OWEN The Queen: It's a Kinda Magic tribute show will rock you!

Queen: It's a Kinda Magic

18 Apr 2021, The Opera House

This show pays tribute to some of the greatest rock musicians in history by combining the songs we all know and love, authentic costumes, spectacular lighting and talented performers. You can expect to hear all Queen's top hits, including We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Don't Stop Me Now and Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as many more.

SUPPLIED The Veils & Silicon bring the noise to The Opera House.

The Veils: Nux Vomica Tour

30 Apr 2021, The Opera House

For the first time ever, the Veils are presenting their sophomore album Nux Vomica performed in its entirety, with special guests Silicon. This is a unique opportunity to hear the entirety of the album performed live, as well as more songs from the band's back catalogue and even a couple of hits yet to be released.

