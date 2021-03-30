Hilma af Klint to be shown in New Zealand for first time

The works of pop-culture phenomenon, Swedish mystic and spiritualist artist Hilma af Klint​ will be brought to Wellington this year, marking the first display of her world-renowned paintings in New Zealand.

The Secret Paintings (1862-1944) will debut at the capital’s City Gallery from early December and will contain more than 100 works by af Klint, including a series dubbed The Ten Largest, each of which reaches more than 3 metres in height.

“It’s almost too good to be true,” said City Gallery senior curator Aaron Lister, adding the exhibition would be a “legacy” one for the gallery.

When it was shown at the Guggenheim in New York in 2019, the exhibition attracted the museum’s largest audience in its history.

SUPPLIED ‘The Ten Largest’, as pictured at New York’s Guggenheim Museum. Unprecedented in scale, each work which makes up The Ten Largest is more than three meters high.

Af Klint is one of the most-discussed artists in the modern world, as her work – much of it abstract – was kept away from the public for many years at her own request.

As a woman, turn-of-the-century painter, af Klint, who died in 1944, believed the world was not ready to see her art. She described it as “a message for humanity, for the future”, and left instructions for them to be kept secret until 20 years after her death.

When it did eventually exhibit in galleries – including now some of the biggest in the world (the Guggenheim, Paris’ Musee d’Orsay, Stockholm’s Moderna Museet) – the work turned art history on its head, as af Klint painted several years before men like Wassily Kandinsky, who is often credited as a forerunner of western abstract art.

Af Klint's works use bold imagery and radiant colour, and explore themes of gender politics and the challenging of binaries, including male/female and nature/culture, among other ideas.

“It’s still relevant today,” Lister said. “She’s doing it in a language that comes from the past, but speaks now. There’s huge relevance.”

While the show is curated by Sue Cramer, from Melbourne’s Heide Museum of Modern Art, Lister will collaborate with her for its set-up in Wellington, which is expected to take up nearly the entire gallery.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Aaron Lister, senior curator at City Gallery, says the exhibition coming to the capital is “almost too good to be true”.

The collection will be travelling here after a stint at Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales. Together, the trans-Tasman showings represent the works’ first Asia-Pacific displays.

Lister said the show’s Kiwi debut would have a New Zealand twist, in that af Klint’s work will be connected to New Zealand artists Rita Angus and Andrew Beck. Much of the collection’s actual set-up has been pre-determined by af Klint, who also set out direction for how audiences were supposed to view the works.

Supplied ‘The Ten Largest’ series, pictured here on show in Sweden, is part of af Klint’s collection.

Lister said Angus, like af Klint, explored questions about humanity in her work.

He described the exhibition as a “dream show”, with af Klint’s art being at the forefront of pop culture consciousness.

SUPPLIED Hilma af Klint at her studio in Stockholm circa 1895.

News of the exhibition coming to Wellington comes after Te Papa announced it was forging ahead with plans to bring some of the world’s most renowned surrealist painters here in June.