CubaDupa festival two years in the making kicks off under sunny skies in Wellington

Festival director Gerry Paul was “absolutely fizzing” as a CubaDupa two years in the making kicked off under sunny skies in central Wellington on Saturday.

With the annual festival cancelled last year because of Covid-19, Saturday marked the culmination of two years of planning, and thousands of people turned out to enjoy it on a warm and calm Wellington afternoon.

“It's just a really proud moment,” Paul said.

“We’ve been planning for this for two years because of Covid."

SUPPLIED More than 100,000 people are expected at the CubaDupa festival over two days.

Festival organisers had to cancel more than 1700 artists across 50 planned stages after last year’s event was cancelled, making this year’s festival even more special.

The event kicked off with a whakatau at midday at Te Aro Park, which has been in the headlines recently because of increased violence and social disorder.

National list MP Nicola Willis and others even said they did not feel safe walking through the area.

Paul said it was great to be able to bring mana to the “contentious” area.

SUPPLIED Saturday’s CubaDupa festival marked the culminaton of two years planning.

“Wellington can get a bit of bad press, but when you see the vibrancy that’s on the street today, the amount of people smiling and coming together ... you don’t get anything like this anywhere else in the world.”

Paul said the whakatau was the highlight of the first afternoon’s events, as well as seeing an eclectic mix of music including a Colombian band, heavy metal at nearby Valhalla, a Latin dance stage, kapa haka groups, and orchestras.

The weather had played its part, after a shaky start.

SUPPLIED Throngs soak up the atmosphere of CubaDupa festival 2021.

“It’s a cracker. I woke up this morning and there was that big shower, but I had a feeling it was just going to blow over, and it did.”

Police said no incidents had been reported by 3pm, although people could be heard talking to police to report an incident in which a distressed man threw a road cone at a car, breaking the windscreen, on nearby Vivian St.

CubaDupa continues on Sunday in a fully pedestrianised Cuba Precinct from 11am to 6pm, with after-parties into the night.