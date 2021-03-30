Rare Banksy art sells at auction to NZ bidder for $1.45m in big night for Auckland gallery

Rare pieces of art by well known British street artist Banksy have sold under the hammer in Auckland for a combined $2.348 million.

The auction took place at the International Art Centre in Parnell on Tuesday evening, and was attended in person by about 100 people.

One of the pieces, Keep it Real, is signed by Banksy and was expected to sell for more than $1 million.

supplied Keep it Real sold after 12 minutes under the hammer for a whopping $1.45m.

It sold to a New Zealand phone bidder for $1.45m after 12 minutes of bidding starting at $500,000.

Keep it Real features a chimpanzee wearing a sandwich board with the words ‘keep it real’ written on it.

Keep it Real is considered to be valuable because it is one of Banksy’s earliest works.

It has also been authenticated by Pest Control, set up by the British artist to check his own work.

Bernadette Basagre/Stuff About 100 people attended the auction in person on Tuesday evening.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said it was the highest bid ever received at the gallery.

“It’s a career highlight for me and for the art gallery and for the New Zealand art scene.”

Five other Banksy pieces that went under the hammer at the auction were Choose your Weapon, Morons, Chocolate Donuts, Soup Can and Gangsta Rat.

supplied Choose your Weapon, by Banksy.

Choose your Weapon shows a hooded man wearing a face mask walking a dog on a chain.

It sold for $390,000.

Morons was created in response to the $50 million sale of a Vincent van Gogh painting, mocking art collectors with the phrase: “I can’t believe you morons actually buy this s...”.

It sold for $213,000 after bidding began at $90,000.

These pieces are authenticated prints – not original artworks.

supplied Morons, by Banksy was created in response to a $50 million art sale.

Chocolate Donuts features a chocolate donut with sprinkles on top of a police van with a number of police on motorbikes surrounding it.

It sold for $150,000.

Soup Can is one of Banksy’s “most iconic” pieces, the art gallery said, and sold for $85,000 at the auction.

Gangsta Rat features a rat with a boom box with “IPOW” written in graffiti above.

It sold for $60,000 to a New Zealand buyer after bidding began at $30,000.

A previous art auction saw two Banksy pieces sell for almost $200,000.

The two limited-edition, numbered prints, titled Jack and Jill (Police Kids) and Soup Can, were expected to fetch about $35,000 and $50,000 respectively.

But keen art lovers were prepared to pay more than double that, with the Jack and Jill piece selling for $78,000 and Soup Can for $120,000.