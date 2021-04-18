Meet the wild man of K Road - Chris Stapp

K Road rooftop artist, Chris Stapp, hopes the neighbouring landlords will his embrace the small, creative additions he has made to an otherwise barren urban landscape.

By moonlight one man climbs the rooftops of Auckland's K Road, creating hidden art as a panacea to the gentrification of a ''wild, beautiful street''.

Chris Stapp, stuntman, actor, musician and artist is an unstoppable creative force.

It is a tale of two cities divided by a wall, which Stapp believes is separating the final '’character'’ of Auckland’s Karangahape Rd from gentrification.

''On the other side of the wall there's a massive construction site right beside us,'' Stapp said. ''A train station, a fancy shopping precinct and a major apartment building at the end of the driveway.''

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland K Road based artist, Chris Stapp, has surrounded his flat with rooftop instillation based art, using the urban landscape as his inspiration.

In response and, inspired by the urban landscape, he has turned his flat's rooftop backyard above K Rd into an eclectic art installation.

‘'I've made my own graffiti fun park. This is a combination of parkour and art, so I think I've invented art-cour.''

It began last year during level 4 lockdown for Covid-19 when he decided to paint a face on a building.

''It was cool, it made my neighbours super happy and cracks me up every time I look at it. I could self- isolate, but I had a block of rooftops to run around on and do art all day long as the buildings were abandoned.''

The artwork can only be seen from Stapp's deck and is surrounded by shops, bars, nightclubs and a hostel.

'My landlord's OK with it... for the most part it's invisible from the street. There are not many people living on the block,'' Stapp said.

''I can climb around the roof of Family Bar all night long, it's like sitting on top of a washing machine, the whole roof is just shaking, booming under me, it's kind of a cool buzz. The bouncers from a couple of the clubs see me and give me a wave.''

Over the past year he's turned his vista into a hidden rebellion on one of the nation's most well-known and colourful streets.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland artist, Chris Stapp sits on his ''grandstand''. He has surrounded his flat in Auckland's K Road with rooftop instillation based art, using the urban landscape as his inspiration.

Stapp described living on K Road as ''f...ing amazing''.

''If you walk down the street on Friday night... there's no other place in the world like K Road. I love it.''

He said he was offended when ''their side'' of the wall was recently painted grey.

The K Rd neighbourhood had rallied to ''reclaim'’ it.

''It annoyed me. I'm taking the attitude that vandals came and ruined our colourful wall,'' he said.

''I know they think they were doing the right thing, painting it grey, so it's all nice and tidy, but no, we don't want a boring grey wall on K Rd. I reached out to the neighbourhood. They turned up and spent the day spray-painting it.''

Fledgling bands have always paid their dues playing dark and seedy bars and clubs in the area. The existence of such spaces is vital to the survival of the city's music scene.

Over Easter Weekend seven bands, including My Plastic Toy, performed on Stapp's deck as part of Bad Friday, a '’mini music festival'’ for an '’intimate'’ audience of 100.

''There are a lot of cool bands who need somewhere to play and people need places to hear them.''

Chris Stapp Plastic Toy, Elliot on drums, Vincent on guitar, was one of seven bands who performed on the deck of Chris Stapp's flat, off K Rd as part of an Easter Weekend event called Bad Friday.

Stapp hoped the development would be positive and could enable more people to access the area. However, he's also worried it spells trouble.

''Auckland needs housing but if you put apartment blocks next to noisy band venues, the apartment blocks tend to win and the band venues lose and disappear. There goes K Road's nightlife.''

Stapp has been hanging off buildings and ''climbing s...'' for most of his life.

As stuntman Randy Campbell on Back of the Y Masterpiece TV, which crashed, bogan-style, onto late night TVNZ in 2001, he and co-creator Matt Heath regularly pushed the boundaries of safety and, often, decency.

''I think some of it still holds up pretty well. We were always trying to take the p... out of things.''

No-one was more surprised than Stapp when the cult show's satire house band Deja Voodoo made the leap to mainstream stages with songs Today, Tomorrow, Timaru, the controversial, P, and Beers off their 2004 debut ''beer drinking concept album'', Brown Sabbath.

They played the Big Day Out festival and Deja Voodoo did a national tour, with each performance culminating in his bandmates smashing 10 '’flaming guitars'’ on Stapp's head.

''We did a tour with Tim Finn and each night he'd play Ten Guitars and Matt would smash 10 guitars on me. He broke my rib one night in Napier [laughs]. The last guitar each night was doused in meths and lit... Every day we'd duct tape the guitars back together, so they got softer over the tour.''

Stapp directed 2007 film, The Devil Dared Me To, starring his stuntman persona Randy Campbell. He also directed C4 series Bogan Family Films, and was Mr Metal on popular children's TV series Let's Get Inventin'.

Stapp recalled ''two or three shows'' at the prestigious SXSW festival in Austin Texas.

''Deja Voodoo played Beerland. A huge angry punk rocker guy kept shouting at us to play some punk. When we weren't playing punk he was just screaming abuse,'' he said.

''We met the actors from Trailer Park Boys. Taika Waititi had his film premiering at the same time, it was his first one I think, and we were all hanging out in a bar.''

Back of the Y caught the attention of MTV UK.

''Lots of insane things happened,'' said Stapp. ''We went on a trip to England with MTV. The best thing about that was Matt got to interview Brian May from Queen and I got to interview Nigel Planer who played the hippie Neil in The Young Ones. I'm a massive fan.''

Stapp's life is still full of art, be it his graffiti art park or his comic book, The Killer Goodlooks.

''My day job is to do the storyboard animatics on an animated cartoon version of the children's puppet show, The Moe Show,' Stapp said.

''It's the most adorable job I've ever had, making cute heartfelt cartoons. This show is kind, lovely gentle TV, it's the opposite of everything else I've ever done, and I'm loving it.''

Stapp's art guards over K Rd.

''Part of my art is trying to carve out some territory here,'’ he said. '’This is where the line is, don't cross it, stay on your side of the fence and do your weird gentrified s... over there and this is our side, the K Rd side.''