REVIEW: Four Suits and a Soprano mix well with NZ String Quartet

The New Zealand String Quartet, Four Suits and a Soprano. Music by Lloyd Webber, Puccini, Prince and others. Michael Fowler Centre, April 23. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

A while back, it seemed like the ‘’light entertainment’’ concert – a show blending classical, musical theatre and pop – had become outmoded. But the recent success of Sol3 Mio suggested otherwise, and post-lockdown, the organisers of this New Zealand wide tour obviously hope it’s a phenomenon that still has legs.

The show brings together four distinct elements: the New Zealand String Quartet, one of the country’s premier classical ensembles; a pop backing band including keyboards, bass and drums; soprano Sophie Morris, familiar as a soloist at sporting events; and four sharp-suited male vocalists.

Shows like this rely on the crowd for energy, and a less-than-half-full Michael Fowler Centre almost sucked the life out of this one. But the performers kept at it gamely. The segues were smooth, the banter convincing, and some of those on stage – notably vocalist Rutene Spooner – had a warm, easy charm. The latter also produced the evening’s standout vocal moment, restyling the Andy Williams classic The Impossible Dream with some beautiful gospel touches.

supplied The New Zealand String Quartet – Helene Pohl (1st violin), Monique Lapins (2nd violin), Gillian Ansell (viola) and Rolf Gjelsten (cello) – caught the mood perfectly, happily introducing the audience to their centuries-old instruments.

The string quartet could have been an awkward fit, but they caught the mood perfectly, happily introducing the audience to their centuries-old instruments and soloing on the highly entertaining Data Entry Groove, a classical play on office life. The vocalists, meanwhile, rotated effectively, using different configurations and stage settings to keep things lively. Tenor Ipu Laga’aia had an especially rich, resonant voice, albeit with stiffer movement than the others.

Morris, a polished performer with a fine voice and a good line in glittering gowns, was slightly underused, but sounded splendid on the Lloyd Webber classic Don’t Cry for Me Argentina. Centre stage throughout were the four male vocalists, who had fun swapping lines on Rossini’s Largo al Factotum and La Danza, throwing in the occasional dance move for effect. Chris McRae’s The Caveman Song, meanwhile, was riotous fun.

supplied Soprano Sophie Morris, sounded splendid on the Lloyd Webber classic Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

There were some minor duds – a slightly schmaltzy Pokarekare Ana among them – and some of Laughton Kora’s numbers, like Tennessee Whiskey, didn’t really catch fire. The final numbers were relatively generic, and there were too many mid-tempo pieces. Some more up-tempo numbers – even an instrumental classical-pop fusion like A Fifth of Beethoven – might have improved the pacing.

But the joys of light entertainment were perfectly captured in a piece like Purple Rain, where some spot-on singing was complemented by Kora’s electrifying guitar solo and, most of all, a stunning string quartet arrangement that lent the piece a whole new dimension and had the audience united in warm applause.