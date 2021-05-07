Call for background checks for arts grants applicants after Mika X bungle

Some of the projects which received the grant got a bit of flak for their unusual proposals, the Detail speaks to artists who received the grant and Creative NZ’s chief executive Stephen Wainwright who defends their approach to supporting the arts. (Video first published October 2020).

Calls have been made for Creative New Zealand to include a vetting clause in its grants policies, so applicants facing serious criminal charges cannot cash in on funding for arts projects.

But the organisation says instances where applicants face charges “do not arise often”, and it would only be open to reviewing its processes “should this become a more frequent issue”.

It comes after convicted entertainer Mika X, also known as Mika Haka, and associated entities were revealed to have been paid tens of thousands in arts grants while Mika was facing criminal charges in relation to trying to bribe a witness to drop an indecent assault complaint against a prominent businessman, who has since been found guilty.

Tim Walker, a former strategic assessor for Creative New Zealand, said vetting was worth considering.

Mika X leaves the High Court in Auckland after appearing for sentencing earlier this year.

A declaration by an applicant confirming they were not facing criminal charges, and a more formal police/background check, should be viewed as options, Walker said.

A check would help assessors and the public retain confidence in Creative New Zealand’s stringent processes, he said.

The organisation’s senior manager for business services, Angus Evison, confirmed it did not have any process in place to address applicants possibly facing charges.

“Should this become a more frequent and significant issue, the organisation would be open to reviewing its processes in the future,” he said.

Mika X, also known as Mika Haka, was sentenced to 11 months' home detention for his part in an elaborate plot to convince a sexual assault victim to drop his case.

The organisation first became aware of Mika X’s charges when his name suppression lapsed on March 30 this year, Evison said.

Mika X was first charged and appeared at the Auckland District Court on April 27, 2018. In the period between, the entertainer and entities linked to him racked up thousands of dollars in grants: the Mika Haka Foundation Charitable Trust was paid $49,550 in May 2020, while Haka himself received $4220 last year.

Creative New Zealand says the convictions have not affected the status of the foundation’s funding, because it delivered its project in September last year, following the May payment.

“As with every person accused of a crime, an applicant facing charges is not proven guilty or innocent until they are processed by the justice system,” Evison said.

“Creative New Zealand relies on this system to carry out its mandated role, and also may not be aware of applicants facing charges due to name suppression or other factors.

Tim Walker, who has held arts-related roles at Te Papa, Auckland Council, Creative New Zealand and the Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust, says there is a case for adding a check to the application process.

“If an applicant is facing charges or is convicted of a serious offence, this would not necessarily affect their Creative New Zealand application or funding unless they were in breach of the terms of their grant. If an applicant’s conviction has an impact on their ability to deliver the project, this would affect their application.

“Creative New Zealand reserves the right to terminate a grant where it considers that the terms and conditions of funding have been seriously breached. In this event, the grant may be required to be refunded.”

But Walker said the organisation should “absolutely” look at putting a vetting process in place.

Evison said Creative New Zealand had “no relationships” with the wider judicial system, including police, the courts and Corrections.