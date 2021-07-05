Waka carved in wake of Canterbury earthquakes on display again

A waka carved by Riki Manuel was put on display in Market Square at the Christchurch Arts Centre in 2013.

A waka carved using timber reclaimed from buildings demolished after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes is going on display in Christchurch for the first time in eight years.

Master carver and tohunga moko (Māori tattoo expert) Riki Manuel carved the waka in 2013 from two lengths of kauri recovered from a demolished central city building.

Te Waka Whaka Hou (The Canoe of the Rebuild) will be on show to the public for the first time since 2013 in the north quad of the Christchurch Arts Centre from Monday.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Riki Manuel is a nationally renowned Māori carver and moko artist.

One of the pieces of timber was a broken verandah pole that had a splintered and ragged base. Manuel retained the splintered piece.

“I wanted to leave that at the back of the waka as a reminder of the quakes and then as you move forward it is all complete,’’ he said.

“The carvings at the front are all people looking forward.

“It was about a hopeful future.

“It was trying to reflect the carnage and the disappointment of the quake – the damage of it all and then moving forward.”

Supplied/Stuff The carved figures on the front of the waka all face forward as a symbol of Canterbury’s earthquake recovery.

The sails on the waka were old New Zealand Railways canvas covers, which were being used to protect materials at a salvage yard.

“I said: ‘I want those, but not what is under them,’” Manuel said.

“They still have New Zealand Railways stamped on them. It has a whakapapa.”

He said the project to create the waka in 2013, funded by the Todd Foundation, gave him work in a difficult time.

“There wasn’t any work. All of us that lived here were in some kind of limbo.

“It was just something positive for us to get back to work. It was a starter.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Manuel with a walking stick he carved during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Manuel was pleased the Arts Centre had chosen to put the waka back on display.

“I like to think that when I make something the value is in people looking at it and it is entertaining,” he said.

“You don’t make them to lock up.”

Arts Centre chief executive Philip Aldridge said the waka was being displayed as part of its Matariki celebrations. It had been in storage at the Arts Centre since it was first displayed in 2013.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff He has about 400 chisels, which he has been collecting since he was 12.

“Riki used to have his workshop here before the earthquakes.

“It is good to have that connection with Riki and with Matariki and acknowledge for Christchurch and the Arts Centre that Matariki has a growing significance.”

He said the waka told the story of the Canterbury earthquakes.

“He is telling the story of moving forward out of this enormous force of Rūaumoko in the earthquake.”