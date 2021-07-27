Fiona Pardington's The Golden Huia unveiled at Dowse Art Museum's 50th anniversary

Fiona Pardington, Te kuia whitinga o te pō (the shining lady of the night) – the golden huia, 2021. Collection of The Dowse Art Museum, commissioned by The Dowse Foundation 2021.

Four dramatic large-scale photographs and a gold-plated sculpture moulded from the skull of an extinct huia bird were unveiled at The Dowse Art Museum’s 50th anniversary last week.

Called The Golden Huia, the artwork was created by photographer Fiona Pardington​.

The work could be seen as a “memento mori” for the manu huia and was also a cautionary sign for future ecological extinctions at a time of climate change. It also celebrates what was one of Māoridom’s most precious taonga.

The artwork was commissioned through funds raised by independent charitable trust, The Dowse Foundation, and was gifted to the Dowse’s art collection to mark its milestone anniversary.

Having the artwork in The Dowse's art collection meant people could experience it for generations to come, both in Te Awakairangi (Hutt Valley) and nationwide, Dowse director, Karl Chitham​, said.

"The five works that make up this commission illustrate Fiona Pardington’s ongoing exploration of memory, nostalgia and loss," Chitham said.

"Each work adds another connection the overarching story of the now extinct manu huia, and the way we remember moments of grief."

Pardington (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Ngāti Kahungunu and Clan Cameron of Erracht) showed people the "beauty and poignancy of the things we have lost, through the careful placement and treatment of seemingly unconnected objects”.

“They tell rich and complicated stories of our histories here in Aotearoa.

"The Dowse 50th Anniversary allows us to reflect on our history and connections with hundreds of artists over the decades, and delve deeper into our collections to celebrate the amazing works we have," Chitham said.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry​ said it was an honour to have Pardington’s work on display.

"I’m thrilled that our residents and those travelling to our city now have the opportunity to see Fiona Pardington’s work, and all the other local art that makes The Dowse truly special,” Barry said.

"For 50 years now, the Dowse has been an incredible community asset that has grown to become a place of regional and national significance, and it’s encouraging to see this legacy continue."

