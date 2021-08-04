Creative NZ judicial review: Judge dismisses case, organisation 'vindicated'

A judge has dismissed a judicial review application filed against national arts funder Creative New Zealand by a dance advocacy group.

Dance Aotearoa NZ (DANZ) had earlier argued in the High Court in Wellington that it was unlawfully denied funding, alleging the funding authority among other things altered DANZ’s scores on a funding application.

But a decision released this week by Justice Christine Grice, who overheard the proceedings in June, dismissed the review application.

“Dance Aotearoa is an unsatisfied applicant for funding. Much of the argument related to the merits of the proposal,” the decision said. “In the absence of any public law error, mistake, or other unlawfulness, the court will not enquire into the merits of a funding decision.”

The Arts Council, which governs Creative NZ, did follow the process as it was required, the judge said. Not all steps taken by staff in the process needed to be explicitly laid out. It also made no error.

Creative NZ fulfilled its responsibilities in relation to responding to the complaint of denied funding, the judge decided. It investigated appropriately, and met the requirements of the complaints process.

DANZ was “expressly advised” that it may not be successful in obtaining funding, despite the long-term nature of its funding relationship with Creative NZ.

There was no basis for any legitimate expectation it would be consulted or notified other than what actually occurred.

The Arts Council also had sufficient evidence upon which it made its decision to decline it funding.

On claims alleged to be made by Creative NZ in relation to DANZ “not being fit for purpose” and similar comments, the judge said: “This was a general comment in the board recommendation.

“There was no mistake in the public law sense,” Justice Grice said.

The judge also decided that DANZ had to pay some of Creative NZ’s court-related costs.

DANZ was represented in court pro-bono, however previously advised that due to a lack of funding, it may shut down.

DANZ executive director Sheryl Lowe said it was “naturally disappointed” at the outcome.

“The effect of Creative NZ’s current commercial procurement approach is that it can unilaterally terminate longstanding funding partnerships in any new funding round, regardless of how long its partnership with an organisation has been and the value of essential sector services and support that the organisation provides,” Lowe said.

“Creative NZ’s attitude and approach create significant uncertainty and fear within the arts community, and reflect the unfair power imbalance between Creative NZ and the organisations it chooses to fund or not fund.”

Creative NZ’s funding model for organisations providing critical services and infrastructure needed to be revisited, Lowe said. “It does not serve the unique context of the arts sector where collaboration and partnership over time are required to sustain and build the sector.”

Arts Council chairwoman Caren Rangi said it was pleased Creative NZ’s decision-making process, and the actions of its staff had been “vindicated”.

“The Arts Council respects DANZ’s right to challenge the process, however, the council was confident that its decision-making was robust and fair, and the court’s decision reflects this,” Rangi said.

Creative NZ remained committed to supporting dance through funding a “wide range of activities and services aimed at supporting the dance sector”, and delivering high-quality dance to Kiwis.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story said DANZ wanted Creative NZ’s funding model to be revisited. DANZ wants the model to be revisited for organisations providing critical services and infrastructure. (Amended August 4, 2021, 8.53am)