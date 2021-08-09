Wellington waterfront to transform into 'Lumino City' as light installations brighten city

Ashleigh McNeilly gets up close to a Komodo dragon lantern, which will be on display at Frank Kitts Park in October.

Wellington’s lantern festival is coming back this October with more than 100 installations from around the world and a new name, Lumino City.

The event, planned for October 15 and 16, will feature some familiar lanterns such as the duck that floats near Te Papa and the penguins at the diving platform on Taranaki Wharf. But in keeping with its theme, ‘’let’s travel to Lumino City’’, there will also be lanterns from 14 embassies in Wellington.

During lockdown festival organiser Lily Kao – like a lot of other parents – spent time explaining to her children the coronavirus pandemic and why they could not travel to see their grandparents in Taiwan.

“The idea really came from the conversations I had with my kids. If they couldn’t explore the world, I thought, 'why don’t I bring the world to you?’"

Ross Giblin/Stuff Tessa Preddy strikes a pose with Mexico's lantern of Frida Kahlo. Fourteen embassies are taking part in Lumino City, the new name for Wellington's annual Lantern Festival.

The festival which takes over Frank Kitts Park all the way to Waitangi Park has been divided into four spots – world precinct, Māori precinct, a uniquely Wellington precinct and an area dedicated to the Wellington Night Market.

The embassies of Australia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Samoa, Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Taiwan are all providing lanterns for the world precinct.

Mexico had a lantern of Frida Kahlo while Italy had the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Indonesia had a lantern shaped as a Komodo Dragon.

Taiwan’s lantern would have to be built on site as it was 9 metres high,” Kao said. But that was not the event’s largest installation – the ice cream boy, was 12-15 m high, and two others were also the same size. It would be near Whairepo Lagoon, and was inspired by her children, Kao said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The average lantern size was about 2.4 metres to 3 m high and about 3.5m in width.

“We’d go for walks and bike rides around the lagoon on the weekends, and the kids would have ice cream from Kaffee Eis. It was good to have time to do that and little things like that were things we became appreciative of during Covid-19."

Ross Giblin/Stuff With a new name, Lumino City, the theme of this year’s Lantern Festival is ‘let’s travel to Lumino City’.

Kao was excited to bring the event back to Wellington and wanted people to see it as something that reflected Wellington, she said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Lily Kao is the organiser of the Wellington Lantern Festival. (File photo)

Evolving technology also played a big role in the event and this year there would be a parade featuring performers in inflatable outfits, she said.

“We’re always experimenting and bringing new things,” Kao said.

Lumino City takes place on October 15 and 16 from Frank Kitts Park to Waitangi Park.