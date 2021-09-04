Lisa Reihana on art, te ao Māori and Covid-19

From her home just off Karangahape Rd in the heart of Covid-strickenTāmaki Makaurau, artist Lisa Reihana has found a silver lining in the central city lockdown. “It’s nice, because it’s quiet,” she says over the phone.

Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāi Tū) is busy at work preparing for next year’s Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts. Earlier this week, the festival announced Reihana as its artist in focus. It’s a new role for the biennial festival that has seen Reihana – who works across artistic mediums like film, sculpture, costuming and photography – create a major series of free works to be enjoyed as part of the festival.

Part of the collaboration will see Reihana debut her large-scale video installation in Pursuit of Venus [infected], which she showed at the 2017 Venice Biennale. The celebrated work has never been screened in its finished state in Aotearoa before.

She’s taken inspiration from landmark spaces around and their “different personalities” for the other works she’s making, several of which will be dotted around Wellington’s waterfront. “It’s unbelievably beautiful,” Reihana says, adding that she loves Wellington. “It’s my go-to non-Auckland city, it’s the coolest other city to go to. But I love all of New Zealand.”

ANNA BRIGGS/SUPPLIED Lisa Reihana is the Aotearoa NZ Festival of the Arts’ artist in focus.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's first Māori art gallery set to be hugely important for all Kiwis

* Governor-General visits Govett-Brewster Art Gallery before sailing away on HMNZS Aotearoa

* Pauline Smith's Dawn Raid exhibition sheds light on a grim part of our history



While she can’t reveal all of what will be on offer, Reihana says she’s kept families that may not have a lot of capacity or money in mind throughout the development of the works. Not everybody likes going into formal art galleries, and creating works in the public realm gives people an opportunity to chance upon them, “like a journey,” she says.

A major link between the works will be water, or moana (the sea). Reihana says waterways connect people in different places, while also speaking to an area’s local history and beauty.

Supplied A still image from Lisa Reihana’s ‘in Pursuit of Venus [infected]’.

As part of the festival, Reihana will re-display a restored and future-proofed Native Portraits n.19897. The work consists of several short dramas and video portraits, and takes inspiration from the 19th century craze of ‘cartes de visite’ photography and the postcard industry, in which Māori were a popular subject.

She’s also created a new scene which will be projected outside and around Te Papa Tongarewa museum, and another new work features Kupe, who, according to many tribal narratives, was the first Polynesian to discover the islands of New Zealand. Reihana has also been in negotiations with Ngatai Huata to use her song Aotearoa in the festival works.

“Between two or three generations, it’s quite easy for knowledge to get lost,” Reihana says. “With the development of Māori radio stations and an [increasingly bilingual] music industry, it’s a really great time to bring the focus back to [Huata] as an early musician.”

Aotearoa is about the naming of Te Ika-a-Māui as Aotearoa by Kupe’s wife, Kuramārotini. It was topical not only because it was a women’s story, Reihana says, but it relates to ongoing discussions about Aotearoa becoming the official name of the country.

SUPPLIED ‘Mahuika 2001’ by Lisa Reihana.

Reihana says all her festival works, some of which use augmented reality and sculptural elements, would bring confluence to Māori histories, the histories of Wellington City, the harbour, and kura moana (knowledge around the ocean/ocean-going activities).

Developing the pieces has been somewhat hampered by the pandemic, with Covid-19 affecting supply chains. And creating the new works has been tricky to juggle on top of another major project due to be delivered in Australia late next year. The development of that work, too, has also suffered delays because of Covid-19.

After several years of frequent international travel, including being commissioned for work across Europe and Australia, Reihana says it’s been nice to have time to concentrate on local stories with the festival. Last year, a collaboration between Reihana and French shoe designer Christian Louboutin was unveiled in Paris.

SUPPLIED A still of ‘Ihi’ by Lisa Reihana.

She says she’s particularly excited to debut in Pursuit of Venus [infected] after working with technicians, including staff from the Weta group, to finalise it. While technology “scares the Jesus” out of her, Reihana says she also loves it.

“I do love being part of the art world,” she says.

“Being an artist allows me to meet people with all sorts of different backgrounds and histories ... plus, you’ve got to do something. With art, it’s nice – you can be quiet. Sometimes, I’m reading a book and learning something on my own. Other times, I’m open and meeting lots of people,” she says.

supplied Still from ‘in Pursuit of Venus [infected]’ by Lisa Reihana.

Reihana says there are so many stories that need to be told, and the pandemic has only heightened that.

“I was doing so much travel, and I am now just concentrating on home. It’s quite a beautiful place to be, and it’s reasonably safe here. But it’s very scary what’s happening in the rest of world: fires, natural disasters, political issues. Sometimes, I think we’re in a bit of a bubble.”

Still, she hopes by late summer, after Christmas has come and gone, that Aotearoa will have returned to some semblance of normality, and that people will be able to use the festival as a form of release.

ANNA BRIGGS/supplied Reihana lives in Tāmaki Makaurau but says she loves Pōneke.

In Pursuit of Venus [infected] runs at Te Papa from October 15-April 25. Full festival programme to be announced in October.